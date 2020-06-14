Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:46 PM

157 Apartments for rent in Elmwood Park, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Elmwood Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7200 W. Palmer St. Unit 1SW
7200 West Palmer Street, Elmwood Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Unit 1SW Available 07/01/20 Elmwood Park Condo - Property Id: 83634 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/83634 Property Id 83634 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5844765)

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7929 West Grand Avenue
7929 West Grand Avenue, Elmwood Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
Available July 5th. Elevator building! Beautifully rehabbed 1 bedroom unit in very convenient Elmwood Park location close to Metra station and bus stop in front of the building.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
2912 North 75th Avenue - 2
2912 North 75th Avenue, Elmwood Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
550 sqft
Completely rehabbed, all brand new Available: April or May 1st Rent is only $1350 see video walkthrough: https://www.youtube.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
37 West Conti Parkway
37 Conti Parkway, Elmwood Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
800 sqft
Bright and Sunny condo features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bath. 1 parking space included. Prime location! Close to shopping, parks, schools and public transportation.
Results within 1 mile of Elmwood Park

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Dunning
1 Unit Available
7237 West Addison Street
7237 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1150 sqft
Come check out this incredible 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo for rent with 2 parking spaces! This condo has gleaming hardwood floors throughout along with floor to ceiling windows in the dining room area and attractive lighting all the way

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Dunning
1 Unit Available
7958 West Belmont Avenue
7958 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Best deal in town! Available NOW! Newly remodeled, fresh paint, restored hardwood floors throughout. Huge three bedroom apartment with southern exposure, tons of sunlight, new windows, all new HVAC system.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
2237 North Sayre Avenue
2237 North Sayre Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Large 2 bedroom unit on 1st floor, freshly remodeled, hardwood floors and crown mouldings. Kitchen pantry and enclosed porch make for plenty of storage. Heat and water included.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8107 Grand Avenue
8107 Grand Ave, River Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very large and clean deluxe 2 bedroom apt in secure building. Unit has just had a custom paint job, with hardwood floors, new closet doors and ceiling fan. Eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets and newer cooktop. b/i oven, and one sleeve A/C unit.
Results within 5 miles of Elmwood Park
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
34 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,295
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,340
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,884
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1083 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
$
65 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,539
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
23 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,478
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,812
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
O'Hare
101 Units Available
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$975
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
647 N Mayfield Ave
647 N Mayfield Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
These recently rehabbed apartments come with free heat, over-sized rooms and natural wood floors. Enjoy separate dining room and fitted appliances. Only a short distance to the CTA route 91. Just off N Austin Blvd.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
10 Units Available
reVerb Oak Park
1116 West Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,050
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
reVerb Oak Park brings the vintage charm and history of Oak Park together with the ease and luxury of renovated apartments and best-in-class building management.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Austin
3 Units Available
735-49 N Austin
749 N Austin Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
575 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, well-lit recently renovated units with hardwood floors and patio or balcony. High-quality refrigerator and stove included, plus on-site laundry facilities and internet access. Heat included.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
5036 W Quincy St
5036 West Quincy Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of the Blue Line for access to the greater Chicago area. Units with hardwood floors, spacious living areas and free heat. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
5706 W Lake St
5706 W Lake St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
988 sqft
Recently renovated units featuring patio/balcony with parking available. Walk to Central station to catch the L. Across the street from Austin Park and convenient to Levin Park as well.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
729 N Central Ave
729 N Central Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
688 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with hardwood floors and eat-in kitchens close to various Austin neighborhood amenities. Walk to pharmacies, shops, restaurants and public transportation. Short drive to I-290.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
418 S Laramie
418 South Laramie Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$990
960 sqft
This 30-unit building is located in the Austin neighborhood on the West side of Chicago, and features condo-quality apartments. The building has On-Site Laundry, and apartments may include Free Heat, Hardwood Floors, and Eat-In Kitchens.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
5870 W Lake St
5870 W Lake St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
800 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments right next to Austin Park. Hardwood flooring and eat-in kitchens. Studio, one-, and two-bedroom units available. Building has an elevator. Off-street parking available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
South Maywood
1 Unit Available
Pangea 2115 S 4th Street Apartments
2115 S 4th Ave, Maywood, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
750 sqft
Within walking distance to Loyola Medical Center. Studio and 1- and 2-bedroom apartments pre-wired for telephone and cable. Air conditioning and kitchen appliances found in every apartment. On-site car park and laundry.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
723-25 N Central Ave
723 N Central Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$840
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Freshly updated one-bedroom apartments offer eat-in kitchens with appliances. Carpeting and tile floors. Uncovered parking available. Easy access to public transit, shopping, local schools, Levin Park, and I-290. Near West Suburban Hospital.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
Austin
5 Units Available
1819 Lofts
1819 West Division Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,860
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,215
1227 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1819 Lofts in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Elmwood Park, IL

Archaeologists have found evidence of Paleo-Indian Settlements in Elmwood Park, showing that it's been a settled town for more than 14,000 years -- making it officially "The Oldest Continually Inhabited Village" in the Chicago region.

Just Northwest of Chicago proper is Elmwood Park, a small village with about 25,000 residents. Elmwood Park is an old community (officially considered the longest-inhabited in the area!) -- but a tight one, with strong community organizations and great public amenities. Elmwood Park was officially incorporated as a village in 1914, and it was incorporated in order to avoid being annexed into Chicago (talk about a way to alienate your neighbors!). The town has tons of great public amenities, like parks, rec centers, libraries and more. The city is beautiful for the area; it was named after a large Elm tree grove, and it continues to have beautiful, marshy swamp terrain in parts -- beautiful, but muddy!

Having trouble with Craigslist Elmwood Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Elmwood Park, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Elmwood Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

