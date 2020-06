Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly renovated University Drive Apartments! All one level 2 bedroom, 2 full bath units with washer and dryer hookups. Great location just across from the Esic YMCA! Public transportation stop is just outside front door! Open floor plan living room/kitchen/dining with cherry wood cabinets, granite counters, breakfast bar and black appliances. Master bedroom has attached private bathroom and walk in closet. Other full bath located in hallway across from 2nd bedroom.

Tenant pays all utilities.

Second and third floor units also available.

4 person occupancy with a maximum of 2 adults.

NO PETS ALLOWED AT THIS LOCATION.

Please visit lerchproperties.net for more info and to fill out a rental application.



