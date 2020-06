Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

$750 a month



2 bedroom, 1 bath, all on one level garden style unit for rent. Convenient location. Close to SIUE Edwardsville.



Water, sewer and trash included in rent.



Lower level units have same floor coin operated laundry facility for tenant use. Second and third floor units have washer/dryer hookup.



Pets are not allowed at this building.



4 person occupancy with a maximum of 3 adults per unit.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5328632)