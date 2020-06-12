/
3 bedroom apartments
42 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Edwardsville, IL
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
100 Angel Oaks
100 Angel Oak, Edwardsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2500 sqft
Three Bedroom Executive Home with 2.5 Baths and 3 Car Garage! - * Eligibility requirements for all rentals: You must make 3 times the rent amount per month in income, after tax is taken out, to qualify. Income must be validated with check stubs.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
760 Harvard
760 Harvard Dr, Edwardsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
618 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1st, 2020. Beautiful and spacious newly renovated property.
Results within 1 mile of Edwardsville
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
517 Pepperhill Ct
517 Pepperhill Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
517 Pepperhill Ct., Glen Carbon, IL Three bedroom duplex in Glen Carbon! Main level living room, kitchen, master bedroom and full bath. There is a large side deck to enjoy the outdoors.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Huntington Place
1 Unit Available
21 Charles Drive
21 Charles Drive, Madison County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1828 sqft
Don't miss this charming split bedroom ranch for lease! This home boasts cathedral ceilings, newer paint, stainless steel appliances, updated counter tops, and newer carpet.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
8 Peachtree
8 Peachtree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st, 2020. Newly remodeled 3 bedroom split level duplex with large closets, 1.
Results within 5 miles of Edwardsville
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Wood River
4 Units Available
Metro Apartments at Wood River
543 Charles Ave, Wood River, IL
3 Bedrooms
$915
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metro Apartments at Wood River in Wood River. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wood River
1 Unit Available
103 W Acton
103 East Acton Avenue, Wood River, IL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled & Ready to Rent - 103 W Acton, Wood River is move in ready! Updated throughout and professionally managed by HOMEiNVESTORS LLC. This home has been renovated from top to bottom.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2722 Sunset
2722 Sunset Drive, Granite City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
For Rent...2722 Sunset, Granite City - 2722 Sunset, Granite City is move in ready! Three bedrooms, one bathroom and lots of space in this home.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
25 GEMSTONE
25 Gemstone Drive, Pontoon Beach, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1750 sqft
Wonderful Opportunity to to live on the Lake. This is a 3 bedroom 1 3/4 bath home with all appliances, 2 car garage and a Lake. Don't miss this. QUALIFICATIONS: We charge a $35 application fee for each adult applicant.
Results within 10 miles of Edwardsville
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:46pm
Spanish Lake
151 Units Available
Spanish Cove Townhomes
1708 San Remo Ct, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$825
1220 sqft
Spanish Cove Townhomes, a 787 unit garden-style (all townhomes) apartment community located in Saint Louis, MO. The property was constructed in 1971 and consists of ninety-nine residential buildings.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Spanish Lake
20 Units Available
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$799
1430 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
11530 Criterion Ave.
11530 Criterion Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 bedroom home ready for you! - Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with one car garage and fully fenced back yard! Newer flooring throughout most the home, gas stove top, electric hookup for a dryer, and tons of storage space in the
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
580 Carl
580 Carl Street, Collinsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Three Bedroom Home with Remodeled Kitchen, Fenced Yard and Oversized 2 Car Garage!! - Three bedroom home with large living room and dining room, with remodeled kitchen! Main level has two bedrooms and full bath.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
321 East Alton Street
321 East Alton Street, Marine, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1596 sqft
Charming home with gazebo in quiet neighborhood. - Property Id: 28616 Comfortable home in quiet neighborhood. Charming, well-maintained. Highly desirable features. Open floor plan, gazebo, garage, asphalt drive, fenced back yard, near park.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1010 Lakeview Dr.
1010 Lakeview Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood East School District!!! - This adorable home features 4 bedrooms, 2 upstairs and 2 on the main floor, and 1 full bath on the main floor. The home has a spacious kitchen which has a new gas range and a new refrigerator.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
10010 Valley Dr.
10010 Valley Drive, Riverview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
884 sqft
3 bedroom home in Riverview - Welcome home! This freshly painted 3 bedroom home is ready for someone to call it home. The kitchen features an eat in space for meals as well as a gas stove.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1306 Ridgewood Ct.
1306 Ridgewood Ct, Collinsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
Three Bedroom Duplex with Fireplace, 1.5 Baths and Private Backyard!! - Three bedroom duplex in Collinsville. Upstairs has a living room with fireplace, kitchen with full bath and three bedrooms.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Glasgow Village
1 Unit Available
224 Presley Dr
224 Presley Road, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
854 sqft
224 Presley Dr., St. Louis, MO 63137 Available to view NOW! Swing by to view this adorable home of 854 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1132 Baron Ave
1132 Baron Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
850 sqft
1132 Baron Ave is a house in St. Louis, MO 63138. This 864 square foot house sits on a 5,201 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1959.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1104 Laredo Avenue
1104 Laredo Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
933 sqft
Say hello to your new home! This beautiful home located in St. Louis is priced to rent and won't last long! This 958 sq. ft. home has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1120 Rhea Avenue
1120 Rhea Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$890
864 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1669678 A coveted rental home in St.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
13024 Lakeridge Dr
13024 Lakeridge Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2025 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home with 2 car garage and an extra garage on the property in Spanish Lake! Walk to Spanish Lake Park for picnics. Great home, tons of room to build and spread out. 3 Bedrooms, 1 bath and 2 Garages. Some hardwood floors.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
8717 E Mill Creek
8717 E Mill Creek Rd, Madison County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
**Move-in prior July 1 and NO RENT rent will be paid for June.** This amazing property, nestled on a prime 5-acre lot, is a quiet retreat from the chaos of the day where you can truly relax and unwind, without a care in the world.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1306 Spaulding
1306 Spaulding St, Alton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$650
1039 sqft
3br's all on main level. Newer paint and flooring throughout. 2 car detached garage for storage. Enclosed front porch. Main floor laundry. 1 year lease. Rent is $650 with $50 going to sewer and trash. Apply online.
