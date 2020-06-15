Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking

Don't miss this adorable and move in ready 2 bed 1.5 bath home close to downtown Edwardsville! - Located on a large lot in Edwardsville. This 1 1/2 story house offers a main floor with a living room, dining room, kitchen, bedroom and full bath; upstairs has a bedroom and a half bath. There is a back porch, concrete patio, and fenced backyard. Rear parking available through the alley. Full unfinished basement. Just minutes away from Main St, dining, public transportation and entertainment! Call to schedule your appointment today!



Price Reduced...Don't miss this great home!



No Cats Allowed



