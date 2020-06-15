All apartments in Edwardsville
Find more places like 825 Klein.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edwardsville, IL
/
825 Klein
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

825 Klein

825 Klein Avenue · (618) 659-5565
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Edwardsville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

825 Klein Avenue, Edwardsville, IL 62025

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 825 Klein · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Don't miss this adorable and move in ready 2 bed 1.5 bath home close to downtown Edwardsville! - Located on a large lot in Edwardsville. This 1 1/2 story house offers a main floor with a living room, dining room, kitchen, bedroom and full bath; upstairs has a bedroom and a half bath. There is a back porch, concrete patio, and fenced backyard. Rear parking available through the alley. Full unfinished basement. Just minutes away from Main St, dining, public transportation and entertainment! Call to schedule your appointment today!

Price Reduced...Don't miss this great home!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4627544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Klein have any available units?
825 Klein has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 825 Klein currently offering any rent specials?
825 Klein isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Klein pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 Klein is pet friendly.
Does 825 Klein offer parking?
Yes, 825 Klein does offer parking.
Does 825 Klein have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 Klein does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Klein have a pool?
No, 825 Klein does not have a pool.
Does 825 Klein have accessible units?
No, 825 Klein does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Klein have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 Klein does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 825 Klein have units with air conditioning?
No, 825 Klein does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 825 Klein?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Whispering Heights
1010 Enclave Blvd
Edwardsville, IL 62025

Similar Pages

Edwardsville 1 BedroomsEdwardsville 2 Bedrooms
Edwardsville Dog Friendly ApartmentsEdwardsville Pet Friendly Places
Edwardsville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOBridgeton, MOSpanish Lake, MORichmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOOverland, MO
Olivette, MOValley Park, MOWood River, ILBethalto, ILEllisville, MOBerkeley, MODes Peres, MOMaplewood, MOWeldon Spring, MORock Hill, MOFenton, MOCottleville, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity