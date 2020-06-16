All apartments in DeKalb
319 Greenwood Acres Drive
319 Greenwood Acres Drive

319 Greenwood Acres Drive · (815) 754-5455
Location

319 Greenwood Acres Drive, DeKalb, IL 60115
Kishwaukee Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 4222 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning contemporary home located on beautiful hole #15 of private Country Club. Raised Ranch with full walk-out basement and golf cart garage. Breathtaking views of the Kishwaukee river and golf course. Cathedral ceilings throughout with expansive exterior decks and screened in porch. Two masonry fireplaces and bar room. Make every round your best round, as you enjoy this home every summer. Please call office 4 hours in advance to show. Tenant is responsible for lawn, landscaping, snow removal, and utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

