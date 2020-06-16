319 Greenwood Acres Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning contemporary home located on beautiful hole #15 of private Country Club. Raised Ranch with full walk-out basement and golf cart garage. Breathtaking views of the Kishwaukee river and golf course. Cathedral ceilings throughout with expansive exterior decks and screened in porch. Two masonry fireplaces and bar room. Make every round your best round, as you enjoy this home every summer. Please call office 4 hours in advance to show. Tenant is responsible for lawn, landscaping, snow removal, and utilities.