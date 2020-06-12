/
3 bedroom apartments
145 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Deerfield, IL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Briarwoods
1 Unit Available
505 Margate Terrace
505 Margate Terrace, Deerfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1540 sqft
Available 10/01/20 3 Bed 1.5 bath house in Deerfield's best school - Property Id: 78936 This fabulous rental house is approximately 1,540 square feet and features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms & a 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Brookside
1 Unit Available
1006 Brookside Lane
1006 Brookside Lane, Deerfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2074 sqft
PERFECT HOME TO CALL MY HOME!!! 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS. GREAT LOCATION-CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, TRAIN AND EXPRESSWAY. AWARDED SCHOOLS AND PARKS NEARBY. EVERYTHING IS UPDATED.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Deerfield Park
1 Unit Available
1720 Clavinia Avenue
1720 Clavinia Avenue, Deerfield, IL
Renovated interior street home. 4 generous bdrms inc Master Ste, 2 full & 1/2 bath. Bright newer kitchen. Granite countertops. Large 1 st fl Fam Rm w/fireplace leads to gorgeous private fenced yard, covered brick paver patio, child playset, garden.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
335 Milford Road
335 Milford Road, Deerfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2106 sqft
Virtual showing! Video will be posted. Beautifully updated and immaculately cared for spacious townhome in sought-after Coromandel community in school district 109 (South Park elementary school).
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Briarwood Vista
1 Unit Available
16 Mulberry East Road
16 Mulberry East Road, Deerfield, IL
Tailored custom detailing sets the tone for this better than new sophisticated home! Chic transitional finishes infuse the totally restyled floor plan. Glamorous lighting, custom fireplace & soaring ceiling heights define the house.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1048 Camille Avenue
1048 Camille Avenue, Deerfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1164 sqft
SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED IN PRIME DEERFIELD LOCATION. CHOICE LOCATION SITUATED NEARBY MILLION DOLLAR HOMES. THIS TASTEFUL ONE STORY RANCH HOME WITH LARGE FENCED IN PRIVATE YARD IS JUST WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR.
Results within 1 mile of Deerfield
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
23379 Forest Court
23379 Forest Court, Lake County, IL
Private location conveniently located close to two train lines, major highways & shopping in the award winning Bannockburn Elementary and Deerfield High School districts. Enjoy this newly renovated ranch on a gorgeous wooded lot.
Results within 5 miles of Deerfield
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
20 Units Available
Arrive North Shore
634 Sheridan Rd, Highwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1158 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1389 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park
145 Morris Lane, Lake Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,905
1602 sqft
Prime location close to Metra commuter line, shopping and dining. One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with open floorplans, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, and nine-foot ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
840 Cambridge Place
840 Cambridge Place West, Wheeling, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, CLEAN, LIKE NEW 3 BR CONDO!!! This condo is fantastic! All wood laminate flooring throughout! Newer appliances! Newer A/C! WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT! One car garage! Don't miss out on this opportunity! Wonderful Location! Close to
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1657 Greenbay Rd,
1657 Green Bay Rd, Highland Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Beautifully Renovated Highland Park Home for Rent! - Property Id: 289632 Location: Greenbay Rd Highland Park, IL 60635 Rent: $2250 Beds: 3 (House) Bath: 1.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
878 Swan Ln
878 Swan Lane, Lake County, IL
Available 07/01/20 Luxury 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Townhome in Deerfield - Property Id: 24133 Recently renovated, spacious 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath town-home with a 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
848 Bluebird St
848 Bluebird Street, Lake County, IL
HUGE 4Bed/2.5Bath Park West subdivision Deerfield STEVENSON School District - Updated 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome in great Park West subdivision STEVENSON School District.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
399 Catbird Ln
399 Catbird Lane, Lake County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2500 sqft
Majestic 3 Br 2.5 Ba Townhouse On The Lake W/ 2 Car Garage. Gorgeous Home, Situated On Large, Corner Lot Right On The Water. Features Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Large Bedrooms, & Fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
165 West Wayne Place
165 West Wayne Place, Wheeling, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
972 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedroom Ranch home in great location. One car detached garage. Washer/Dryer included. 2 pets allowed. No pit bull or rottweiler. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Park Place Estates of Northbrook
1 Unit Available
1525 WINDY HILL Drive
1525 Windy Hill Drive, Northbrook, IL
DESIRABLE PARK PLACE ESTATES RESIDENCE IN PERFECT LOCATION . TWO STORY FOYER WITH ELEGANT CURVED STAIRCASE . 1ST FLOOR BOASTS 9' CEILINGS, HARDDWOOD FLOORS, CROWN MOLDINGS, STUNNING KITCHN WITH GRANITE, 42' CABINETS & WALK-IN PANTRY.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
297 Tanager Court
297 Tanager Court, Lake County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2206 sqft
Schools : Pritchett elementary, Stevenson high school Just behind 7/11 , restaurants and preschool. Close to woodmans 24hr grocery store gas station and bus stop. Safe and good locality.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
428 Park Avenue
428 Park Avenue, Wheeling, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1026 sqft
MOVE IN READY!!! Cozy Ranch style home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, kitchen, 1 car garage with storage space and long driveway for additional parking.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
642 INVERRARY Lane
642 Inverrary Lane, Lake County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
814 sqft
This unit is so private and secluded, it feels like you have no neighbors! Open concept kitchen and living room gives you a nice flow through the house.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
759 Prestwick Lane
759 Prestwick Lane, Wheeling, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2200 sqft
LARGEST MODEL FULLERTON II. 3 BEDROOM & 3 FULL BATHROOMS PLUS LOFT (ON 3RD FLOOR,) AND DEN TOO. END UNIT WITH LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT FROM WINDOWS. HUGE KITCHEN WITH OVER-SIZED MAPLE CABINETS, PANTRY, CORIAN COUNTERTOPS, GRANITE TILE, S.S. APPLIANCES.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Northbrook Heights
1 Unit Available
1345 Ridgewood Drive
1345 Ridgewood Drive, Northbrook, IL
When only the BEST will do! Situated on a beautiful almost 1/2 acre lot in prestigious East Northbrook, this Orren Pickell built home gives you the quality and conveniences you have been looking for - High ceilings, open floor plan, kitchen with
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
412 MALLARD Drive
412 Mallard Drive, Lake County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
LOCATED IN POPULAR PARK WEST SUBDIVISION - DEERFIELD! BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS WELL MAINTAINED 2-STORY TOWNHOUSE WITH FULL FINISHED BASEMENT . REMODELED KITCHEN - OPEN TO DINING ROOM & LIVING ROOM HARDWOOD FLOORS. AWARD-WINNING STEVENSON HIGH SCHOOL.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
593 PRESTWICK Lane
593 Prestwick Lane, Wheeling, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2135 sqft
CONVENIENTLY LOCATED. ASTOR PLACE. MULTI LEVEL TOWNHOME IN GREAT MOVE IN CONDITION. GREAT ROOM SIZES. UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND 42" CABINETS. AGENT RELATED TO OWNER.
