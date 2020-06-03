943 Waukegan Road

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed

1 Bedroom Near Downtown, Train & Parks! - Property Id: 217865



COMPLETELY REMODELED very large 1 bedroom with modern appliances, cabinets, granite countertops and hardwood floors!



Great place to live! Quiet location - across the street from the Deerfield Public Library, Recreation Center, Park, Metra Station and all of Downtown Deerfield's many places to eat, meet and shop.



Lots of closets and vertical blinds through-out. Plus a walk-in storage locker and laundry room on premises.



Heat included in rent, as well as an off-street one car parking space. Full time Maintenance and Management Staff!



Contact Ingrid@HillcoRealty.Com for details and to arrange a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217865

Property Id 217865



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5811563)