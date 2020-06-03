943 Waukegan Road

Amenities
1 Bedroom Near Downtown, Train & Parks! - Property Id: 217865
COMPLETELY REMODELED very large 1 bedroom with modern appliances, cabinets, granite countertops and hardwood floors!
Great place to live! Quiet location - across the street from the Deerfield Public Library, Recreation Center, Park, Metra Station and all of Downtown Deerfield's many places to eat, meet and shop.
Lots of closets and vertical blinds through-out. Plus a walk-in storage locker and laundry room on premises.
Heat included in rent, as well as an off-street one car parking space. Full time Maintenance and Management Staff!
Contact Ingrid@HillcoRealty.Com for details and to arrange a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217865
Property Id 217865
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5811563)