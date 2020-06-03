All apartments in Deerfield
Home
/
Deerfield, IL
/
943 Waukegan Road
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

943 Waukegan Road

943 Waukegan Road · No Longer Available
Deerfield
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

943 Waukegan Road, Deerfield, IL 60015

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
1 Bedroom Near Downtown, Train & Parks! - Property Id: 217865

COMPLETELY REMODELED very large 1 bedroom with modern appliances, cabinets, granite countertops and hardwood floors!

Great place to live! Quiet location - across the street from the Deerfield Public Library, Recreation Center, Park, Metra Station and all of Downtown Deerfield's many places to eat, meet and shop.

Lots of closets and vertical blinds through-out. Plus a walk-in storage locker and laundry room on premises.

Heat included in rent, as well as an off-street one car parking space. Full time Maintenance and Management Staff!

Contact Ingrid@HillcoRealty.Com for details and to arrange a showing.
Property Id 217865

No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 943 Waukegan Road have any available units?
943 Waukegan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deerfield, IL.
What amenities does 943 Waukegan Road have?
Some of 943 Waukegan Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 943 Waukegan Road currently offering any rent specials?
943 Waukegan Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 943 Waukegan Road pet-friendly?
No, 943 Waukegan Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deerfield.
Does 943 Waukegan Road offer parking?
Yes, 943 Waukegan Road does offer parking.
Does 943 Waukegan Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 943 Waukegan Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 943 Waukegan Road have a pool?
No, 943 Waukegan Road does not have a pool.
Does 943 Waukegan Road have accessible units?
No, 943 Waukegan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 943 Waukegan Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 943 Waukegan Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 943 Waukegan Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 943 Waukegan Road does not have units with air conditioning.
