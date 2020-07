1335 Carlisle Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

IF YOU'VE DREAMED ALL OF YOUR LIFE OF THE PLACE TO LIVE, LOOKS LIKE THE COZIEST AND THE MOST COMFORTABLE PLACE IN THE WORD-THIS HOUSE IS FOR YOU!!! THIS SOLID BRICK RANCH IS SET ON THE GREAT AND PRETTIEST LOTS IN NORTHEAST DEERFIELD .EXTRA LARGE LOT WITH THE GREAT PRIVET BACKYARD. OPEN FLOOR PLAN GIVES THIS HOUSE A CONTEMPORARY FEEL. NICE ENTRANCE, CONTEMPORARY DESIGN WITH CUSTOM KITCHEN CABINET AND HIGH-END STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES!!! ,COMPLETELY REMODELED BATHROOMS, & CUSTOM VANITY & GRANITE TOPS, NEW LIGHT FIXTURES THROUGHOUT, NEW WINDOWS,STONE FIREPLACE & ROOMS ARE LARGE & FRESHLY PAINTED!!! PRIVATE BACK YARD, SO NEW JUST LIKE IT WAS ONLY BUILT!!!