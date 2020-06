1048 Camille Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED IN PRIME DEERFIELD LOCATION. CHOICE LOCATION SITUATED NEARBY MILLION DOLLAR HOMES. THIS TASTEFUL ONE STORY RANCH HOME WITH LARGE FENCED IN PRIVATE YARD IS JUST WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR. PRICED SIMILARLY TO A SMALL TOWNHOME, THIS SINGLE FAMILY HOME GIVES YOU MUCH MORE PRIVACY AS WELL AS PRIVATE YARD SPACE. NEWLY SANDED HARDWOOD FLOORS, ENERGY EFFICIENT BEAUTIFUL WINDOWS, SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, REHABBED BATH, UPDATED KITCHEN, BACK PATIO, LARGE 2 1/2 CAR GARAGE. TOP SCHOOLS INCLUDING WALDEN ELEMENTARY, SHEPARD MIDDLE SCHOOL AND DEERFIELD HIGH SCHOOL! RENT INCLUDES WEEKLY LAWN CARE. PET FRIENDLY FOR AN ADDITIONAL 1/2 MONTH DEPOSIT. AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST 2020. (PHOTOS ARE FROM 2019)