1006 Brookside Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

PERFECT HOME TO CALL MY HOME!!! 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS. GREAT LOCATION-CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, TRAIN AND EXPRESSWAY. AWARDED SCHOOLS AND PARKS NEARBY. EVERYTHING IS UPDATED. NEW-WONDERFUL KITCHEN WITH ALL NEW CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES. HARDWOOD FLOOR ON THE 1ST & 2ND FLOORS. BEAUTIFUL FENCED BACKYARD PERFECT FOR RELAXING OR ENTERTAINING. PETS CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. TENANT OCCUPIED - 24 hour notice to show - Please wear the required mask, limit touching.