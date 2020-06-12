/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:34 PM
107 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Darien, IL
1519 Darien Lake Drive
1519 Darien Lakes Drive, Darien, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1086 sqft
One of the nicest locations in the community offers living area facing south overlooking lake and green space. This well maintained home is ready and includes all appliances, gas fireplace and spacious bedrooms with generous closet space.
6811 FAIRVIEW Avenue
6811 Fairview Avenue, Darien, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1372 sqft
PROPERTY ALSO FOR SALE AT $650,000 - SPECIAL ADDENDUM TO BE ATTACHED-CALL LA. NO SMOKERS. 2 BEDROOM HOUSE. TENANT TO SUPPLY CREDIT REPORT. APRIL 1 OCCUPANCY. TENANT RECENTLY MOVED OUT AND PROPERTY IN PROCESS OF BEING THOROUGHLY CLEANED UP.
Results within 1 mile of Darien
TGM Willowbrook
6060 Laurel Lane, Willowbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Willowbrook in Willowbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!
Westmont Village
6715 Lakeshore Dr, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1103 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in the charming western suburbs of Chicago, Westmont Village offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Westmont, Illinois.
44 West 59th Street
44 59th Street, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Water, Sewer, Garbage, and heating Are INCLUDED Beautifully newly renovated spacious two bedroom one bathroom apartment available in Westmont. This premium two bedrooms comes with new wood look vinyl flooring throughout.
Farmingdale Cove
709 West 65TH Street
709 West 65th Street, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
First floor, Roomy 2 bedroom apartment in secure building with balcony overlooking Park like setting & pond. 2 Bedroom units available.
7363 Grand Avenue
7363 Grand Avenue, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
968 sqft
7363 Grand Avenue Available 06/01/20 Great location, two bedroom, two bath condo in Downers Grove - Recent updates! Great location, two bedroom, two bath condo in Downers Grove. New carpet, recently painted. Washer/dryer located in building.
201 Memory Lane
201 Memory Lane, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1139 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 201 Memory Lane in Westmont. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Darien
Thornberry Woods Apartment Homes
7501 Gladstone Dr, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1206 sqft
Luxury units include fireplace, carpet, bathtub, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Residents live in community with pool, parking, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym. Located just minutes from Naperville.
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1100 sqft
Prentiss Creek at Downers Grove Apartments offers a peaceful retreat near the heart of Downers Grove, Illinois.
Bristol Club
5700 Walnut Ave, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
994 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, complete with oversized bathtubs, spacious closets, and private patio or balcony. Residents enjoy convenient shuttle to the Metra Belmont train station, dry sauna, pool with sundeck and much more.
AMLI at Seven Bridges
6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1111 sqft
AMLI at Seven Bridges sits on Seven Bridges Golf Club and features luxury apartments. Each unit offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ranges, and carpet, not to mention views of the course's rivers, lakes, and greenery.
Retreat at Seven Bridges
6690 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1159 sqft
The Cinemark Seven Bridges and IMAX, along with a variety of other shopping and entertainment options, are convenient to this property. Units feature fireplaces and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym available.
The Hinsdale Apartment Homes
301 W 59th St, Burr Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
904 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
The Townhomes at Highcrest
3514 83rd St, Woodridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1200 sqft
Our wonderful apartment community offers a unique living experience by providing residents with spacious apartments, convenient and modern amenities, and a location central to all of the city has to offer.
Riverstone
308 Woodcreek Dr, Bolingbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
810 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens. Tenants get access to a business center, media room and volleyball court. Right near I-355 and I-55. Close to DuPage River Park for a convenient natural getaway.
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1101 sqft
Conveniently located near I-55, I-355, and I-88. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community is pet-friendly and features pool, parking, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
The Brook on Janes
401 Janes Avenue, Bolingbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1102 sqft
Conveniently located near I-355 and I-55 for easy commuting. Close to IKEA, The Promenade, and nature preserves. Enjoy stylish design and spacious floor plans in these elegant apartments.
Brook Hill
201 W Oakley Dr, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1149 sqft
Near Butterfield Country Club. Also close to Oakbrook Mall and Westmont Station. Apartments boast private entrances, modern kitchens, large bedrooms and private patios or balconies. On-site business center, bark park, fitness center and tennis courts.
Windsor Lakes
7499 S. Woodward Ave, Woodridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
895 sqft
Windsor Lakes provides an exceptional location, unlimited recreational opportunities, and newly renovated apartment homes.
2811 Hobson Road
2811 Hobson Road, Woodridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1150 sqft
Completely remodeled second floor two BR, two full bathroom end-unit condo for RENT-TO-OWN ($75/month rent credit for purchasing downpayment) Freshly painted throughout, New Carpet, New window treatments, new light fixtures; Spacious Living Room
717 Rogers St - 717-2D
717 Rogers St, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1262 sqft
Fully furnished short or long term rental. Modern open unit, contemporary kitchen with island, white quartz counters and pantry In unit storage and storage locker in garage. Master suite with walk in closet and luxury en suite bath.
4400 Pershing Avenue
4400 Pershing Avenue, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1200 sqft
Pristine large 2BD/2BA condo in intimate building! Super convenient location nearby I355/88, Ogden/Finley, shopping, and Downers Grove train station. Laminated flooring throughout. 42" cabinets in kitchen with granite counter top.
146 Enclave Circle
146 Enclave Circle, Bolingbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1566 sqft
Beautiful Sunny South facing Townhouse in quite location with hundred of stores with walking distance, SS Appliances, move in ready, three levels of wonderful living space with 2 bedrooms + Lower Level can use as 3rd Bedroom or family Room, 2.