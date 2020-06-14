Apartment List
24 Apartments for rent in Crystal Lake, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Crystal Lake renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
37 Briarwood Drive
37 Briarwood Road, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1707 sqft
Do not miss your opportunity to live in this updated home, located a short walk or bike from Crystal Lake beaches and entertainment! The kitchen features 42 inch cabinets, Corian counter tops and Stainless appliances.

Kings Gate West
1 Unit Available
1855 ANDOVER Lane
1855 Andover Lane, Crystal Lake, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3382 sqft
IMMACULATE home in an "Estate-like" area. This home is full of upgrades, including HARDWOOD Flooring, carpeting & high end STAINLESS appliances. Built for entertaining with a Center Island & large pantry.

1 Unit Available
435 Brandy Drive
435 Brandy Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 story townhome in great location. Hardwood flooring and fresh paint through out! 1st level washer & dryer + 1/2 bath! Open concept living & dining that gains access to private patio through glass sliders.
Big Sky
1 Unit Available
1125 Heavens Gate
1125 Heavens Gate, Lake in the Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2745 sqft
Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Lake in the Hills. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and yard.

Berian Estates
1 Unit Available
4204 JACQUELINE Lane
4204 Jacqueline Road, McHenry County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
5500 sqft
Incredible value for this beautiful super spacious custom built all brick home situated on over 1/2 acre on an interior lot within popular Berian Estates. The dramatic 2 story foyer gives you a sense of what is to come.

Princeton Crossing
1 Unit Available
3232 HARVARD Lane
3232 Harvard Ln, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
A very nice & spacious townhome with a Loft and a Full Basement! 2-story Great Room with a Fireplace, Kitchen with Eat-in Area & 42" Cabinets, First Floor Laundry & Sliders to the Patio. Generous-sized bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bathrooms.
18 Units Available
Algonquin Square Apartments
2400 Millbrook Dr, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1240 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with private patios/balconies and custom finishes. Residents get access to a barbecue area and conference room. Valet service available. Pet friendly. Close to Algonquin Commons. Near I-90.

Millbrook Townhomes
1 Unit Available
1443 Millbrook Dr
1443 Millbrook Drive, Algonquin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1567 sqft
Behind Algonquin Commons - Property Id: 186834 Amazing 2Br, 1.5 Ba townhouse with a loft, hardwood floors and cathedral ceilings in Master Bathroom. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Well maintained and updated.

Silver Lakes Oakwood Hills
1 Unit Available
3648 Greenview
3648 Greenview Road, Oakwood Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1400 sqft
Fantastic Southport Corridor two bedroom, one bath in Lakeview/Wrigleyville features bay windows, heat included, updated kitchen with custom stone countertops, new mini blinds, freshly painted, new applicances, gas oven/range, fridge, dishwasher,

1 Unit Available
804 Center Street
804 Center Street, McHenry, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1479 sqft
A must see! 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Hardwood floors on the 1st floor. Dining room with lovely bay Window. Main floor has 2 bedrooms. Basement is finished with full bath. Backyard with deck.. Detached 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer included.

Lake In The Hills Estates
1 Unit Available
9 Indian Trail
9 Indian Trail, Lake in the Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Beautifully renovated home with 3 bedroom and a bath in the main level and a 4th one and a 2nd bath in the walk out English basement. Lots of hardwood floor in the mail level and huge back yard.

1 Unit Available
2620 Braeburn Way
2620 Braeburn Way, Woodstock, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2762 sqft
2 story foyer welcomes you into beautiful 4 bedroom home with office/den, dramatic 2 story family room with fireplace, dinning room and living room with arch openings and pillars, large eat in kitchen with pantry and island, African Mahogany

1 Unit Available
3522 Southport Drive
3522 Southport Drive, Island Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
867 sqft
MAINTENANCE FREE SINGLE LEVEL HOME BACKS TO RIVER FRONT IN SOUTHPORT VILLAGE! MAIN LIVING SPACE FEATURES AN OPEN PLAN WITH LIVING/DINING/KITCHEN OFFERING HARDWOOD FLOORING AND VAULTED CEILINGS. ENJOY STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND BREAKFAST BAR.

Turnberry
1 Unit Available
9311 North Muirfield Drive
9311 North Muirfield Drive, Lakewood, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3086 sqft
NO PETS/NO SMOKING/NO VAPING. Beautiful 5 bedroom home in Turnberry! 2-story foyer leads to separate living room or dining room with marble floor and bow window. Trimmed archways to both rooms add exquisite detail.

Fieldcrest Farms
1 Unit Available
1500 Arquilla Dr
1500 Arquilla Drive, Algonquin, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
3200 sqft
Rent starting at $3300/mo, includes free Renter's Insurance, and a free tenant web portal to view your account and files. Some tenants may qualify for a $100 monthly discount off the rent, and a 2 year lease.
37 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
Studio
$1,198
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1135 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.

1 Unit Available
248 Shady Ln
248 Shady Lane, North Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Single Family Home for Rent - Private Setting, Great North Barrington Location in the exclusive Biltmore Country Estates! 3 Bedrooms, Large Open Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Cozy Kitchen with New Granite Countertops and Dining Room Area,

1 Unit Available
4701 McCULLOM LAKE Road
4701 Mccullom Lake Road, McCullom Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED WIDE OPEN FLOOR PLAN (NOTE SIZE OF ROOMS) LARGE 3 BEDROOM 1.

1 Unit Available
5319 W. Highland Drive
5319 Highland Drive West, McHenry County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Very nice 2 BR, Den, 2.5 BA Ranch House w 2 Car Garage in McHenry. Great Open floor plan, Good sized rooms, Laundry room off garage on main level. 85x125 Lot with nice fenced rear yard to enjoy your Fire pit and backyard BBQs.

1 Unit Available
706 Jackson Avenue
706 Jackson Avenue, Carpentersville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1000 sqft
LIMITED OFFER: **1/2 MONTH OFF BONUS TO THE TENANT IN MONTH TWO, IF THEY ARE APPROVED AND MOVE IN BY 4/30/20**Updated Ranch home. Kitchen has hardwood floors, granite counters, and newer appliances.

1 Unit Available
1901 West August Lane
1901 West August Lane, McHenry County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2502 sqft
Available immediately is this beautiful & impeccably maintained two story situated on a large 1.

1 Unit Available
1278 Blackhawk Drive
1278 Blackhawk Drive, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
This charming home allows a convenient location to both the commercial world with quick access to I-90 and the natural world with Trout Park and the Voyageur Landing Forest Preserve.

1 Unit Available
28094 West Il Route 176
28094 East State Road, Lake County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2735 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to rent this GORGEOUS home built in the 1920's! PERFECT for nature lovers and gardening enthusiasts! Over 3000 square feet of living space! PLENTY of room for the ENTIRE FAMILY! ENJOY the views from the upper deck or the

1 Unit Available
2554 Evergreen Circle
2554 Evergreen Circle, McHenry, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Outstanding home with 3 beds and 2 1/2 baths, freshly painted, beautiful hardwood floors on first floor, large walk-in closets, separate laundry room, Attached 2 1/2 car garage and close to everything. DON'T WAIT! CLEAN UNIT! $300.
City Guide for Crystal Lake, IL

Looking for a good place to live? Well, that’s funny, because Crystal Lake’s motto just so happens to be “A Good Place to Live.” How coincidental! Located in northeastern Illinois, Crystal Lake is a rustic town that’s chock full of history and sweet suburban surroundings. Though the name may be reminiscent of a certain film, for scary movie fans, the city is anything but. The historic downtown district can only be described as quaint and the ability to find a fantastic apartment at a afforda...

We concur; Crystal Lake is a pretty good place to live. Still skeptical? Well take a look at our listings and see for yourself!

In terms of cost of living, Illinois isn’t known as the least expensive state out there, but Crystal Lake does what it can to help those on a budget. When we refer to apartments in Crystal Lake as “inexpensive,” that typically means they fall well below the cost of living in nearby Chicago and other neighboring suburbs. For instance, one-bedroom apartments in Crystal Lake range between $760 and $900. The lower priced one-bedroom places are nothing short of basic, whereas the $900 apartment option will offer everything from a concierge to furnished apartments, tennis courts and complimentary breakfast each morning. Not too shabby for apartment living, eh?

Two bedrooms in the city fall somewhere between $880 and $1200, with the more costly apartments being in a resort style complex such as Skyridge Club, and the less expensive apartments being established, cozy apartment communities. Keep in mind that you don’t have to pay a lot to get a lot in Crystal Lake. A less expensive apartment doesn’t mean a complete lack of amenities, either. In fact, most complexes feature cable, Internet, some paid utilities, views, swimming pools, garages, fireplaces, short-term leases and access to the Metra train.

Regarding deposits, the prices tend to fluctuate between $200 and $500 depending on the apartment size and its community. Surprisingly, newer apartments in Crystal Lake tend to have the least expensive deposits. Bringing pets along will also cost you a sometimes-hefty deposit of about $300 or so. While there are dog restrictions, cats tend to rule the roost here in Crystal Lake. You can often have two cats in every apartment.

We think you’ll agree that life in Crystal Lake is good, if not great. Shopping in the historic downtown district, festivals at the Dole Mansion (mmm… ribs festival), a high quality of outdoor life (50 miles of bike paths, anyone?) and access to the big city atmosphere of Chicago (less than an hour by train) are just a few things this city has in store for you. Use this guide and our clever apartment listings to find your perfect apartment in Crystal Lake, just make sure it’s not Friday the 13th before looking. Good luck! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Crystal Lake, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Crystal Lake renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

