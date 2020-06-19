All apartments in Crystal Lake
141 Edgewater Drive

141 Edgewater Drive · (815) 444-6790
Location

141 Edgewater Drive, Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Crystal Lake

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3472 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Want to "shelter in place" at the lake? SHORT TERM RENTAL OPTION AVAILABLE. Available July 19th. This classic lake cottage has been COMPLETELY TRANSFORMED for today's modern life. The immaculate and stylish interior celebrates the LAKE LIFESTYLE with emphasis on gathering spaces and entertaining places. BRAND NEW, BEAUTIFULLY DESIGNED KITCHEN with large island, high end appliances and lake views throughout the entire first floor add to the dramatic architecture. SOARING CEILINGS and windows that offer peeks at the lake from nearly every room. Plenty of room upstairs with 5 large bedrooms + a loft overlooking the family room. Master retreat has an updated bathroom and walk in closet. Step outside for spectacular views from the Ipe decks on the main level and oversized upper level balcony. Enjoy a meal in the screened-in porch, deck or head down to your private boat dock by the firepit. Move right in and enjoy the lake life for the Summer. Head across the lake for concerts and movies at Main beach in the Summer. Water skiing, fishing, even ice skating await. Also available for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Edgewater Drive have any available units?
141 Edgewater Drive has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 141 Edgewater Drive have?
Some of 141 Edgewater Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Edgewater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
141 Edgewater Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Edgewater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 141 Edgewater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crystal Lake.
Does 141 Edgewater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 141 Edgewater Drive does offer parking.
Does 141 Edgewater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 141 Edgewater Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Edgewater Drive have a pool?
No, 141 Edgewater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 141 Edgewater Drive have accessible units?
No, 141 Edgewater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Edgewater Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 Edgewater Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Edgewater Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 Edgewater Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
