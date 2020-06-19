141 Edgewater Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Want to "shelter in place" at the lake? SHORT TERM RENTAL OPTION AVAILABLE. Available July 19th. This classic lake cottage has been COMPLETELY TRANSFORMED for today's modern life. The immaculate and stylish interior celebrates the LAKE LIFESTYLE with emphasis on gathering spaces and entertaining places. BRAND NEW, BEAUTIFULLY DESIGNED KITCHEN with large island, high end appliances and lake views throughout the entire first floor add to the dramatic architecture. SOARING CEILINGS and windows that offer peeks at the lake from nearly every room. Plenty of room upstairs with 5 large bedrooms + a loft overlooking the family room. Master retreat has an updated bathroom and walk in closet. Step outside for spectacular views from the Ipe decks on the main level and oversized upper level balcony. Enjoy a meal in the screened-in porch, deck or head down to your private boat dock by the firepit. Move right in and enjoy the lake life for the Summer. Head across the lake for concerts and movies at Main beach in the Summer. Water skiing, fishing, even ice skating await. Also available for sale.