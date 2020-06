Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

4bd/1.5ba Ranch Style home for Rent - Property Id: 239726



Brand New Home Alert

4bd/1.5ba Rental

$2,400/month + $1600 Security Deposit

4440 West 185th Place

Nestled in the Country Club Hills Community

Fabulous 1 Story Ranch gut rehabbed for today's select buyer who wants the best! Neutral colors, great floor plan.

Spacious living room gender size bedrooms washer dryer hookup huge backyard

eat-in kitchen section 8



To Set Up a Private Tour of this Property. Contact Your Favorite Realtor Vegus Capelli with Dreamspots Leasing @ (773) 593-3562

for faster response please text



"PROPERTIES ARE LEASED ON A FIRST COME" FIRST SERVE BASIS SO DON'T DELAY CONTACT ME. TODAY

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239726

No Pets Allowed



