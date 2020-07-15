610 Johnson Hill Road

Amenities

910 sq ft, All brick exterior, central heating & air conditioning, convenient to major highways, lots of storage, convenient to shopping, 2BR/1.5BA, metal entrance/exit doors w/dead bolt locks, all energy efficient appliances, frost free refrigerator, continuous clean stove, all electric apt, large coat closet in living room, normal size washer/ dryer hookups, off street parking, all oak cabinets in kitchen, large pantry closet in kitchen, half bath downstairs, full bathroom upstairs, master bedroom has double closets the full length of one wall, second bedroom has extra deep closet, linen closet at top of stairs, outside locked mailboxes, convenient to St Louis, Edwardsville, Fairview Hts., etc.

No Pets Allowed



