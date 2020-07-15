All apartments in Collinsville
610 Johnson Hill Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:13 PM

610 Johnson Hill Road

610 Johnson Hill Rd · (618) 974-7812
Location

610 Johnson Hill Rd, Collinsville, IL 62234

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $645 · Avail. now

$645

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 910 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
2 Br/1.5 BA APT Collinsville, IL - Property Id: 47564

910 sq ft, All brick exterior, central heating & air conditioning, convenient to major highways, lots of storage, convenient to shopping, 2BR/1.5BA, metal entrance/exit doors w/dead bolt locks, all energy efficient appliances, frost free refrigerator, continuous clean stove, all electric apt, large coat closet in living room, normal size washer/ dryer hookups, off street parking, all oak cabinets in kitchen, large pantry closet in kitchen, half bath downstairs, full bathroom upstairs, master bedroom has double closets the full length of one wall, second bedroom has extra deep closet, linen closet at top of stairs, outside locked mailboxes, convenient to St Louis, Edwardsville, Fairview Hts., etc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/47564
Property Id 47564

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5915990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

