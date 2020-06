Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Three Bedroom Home with Remodeled Kitchen, Fenced Yard and Oversized 2 Car Garage!! - Three bedroom home with large living room and dining room, with remodeled kitchen!

Main level has two bedrooms and full bath.

Upstairs is the 3rd bedroom with walkin closet!

Also has a deck and fenced yard and an oversized 2 Car garage!

Range, refrigerator and dishwasher are furnished.



Directions: From South Morrison up the hill to Carl St.



(RLNE5848659)