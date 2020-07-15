All apartments in Collinsville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

541 Parkside Commons Ct

541 Parkside Commons Ct · (618) 346-7878
Location

541 Parkside Commons Ct, Collinsville, IL 62234

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1000 · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
TOWNHOME FOR RENT NEAR PARK! UNIT AVAILABLE AFTER 7/15

Main Level- 2-Story entry into living room, ½ bath, large coat closet, large eat-in kitchen with pantry, microwave & sliding-glass doors that lead to deck. Access to stairs which lead to laundry room and garage.

Upper Level-1 full bath, linen closet in hall, master bedroom has large walk-in closet and access to bathroom, 2nd bedroom

Lower Level- Laundry hook-ups, access to garage

LR-15 x 16
Master Bed-12 x 19
2nd bed-10 x 12

Lease terms:
ONE YEAR LEASE

Standard Pet Policy:
* Pets are welcome! Please note our pet policy is one pet less than 25 lbs. There is a $300 pet deposit and $25 additional monthly rent.

**Maintenance Free*Lawn care included*Easy highway access*Close to retail shopping and restaurants**

(RLNE5153222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 541 Parkside Commons Ct have any available units?
541 Parkside Commons Ct has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 541 Parkside Commons Ct have?
Some of 541 Parkside Commons Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 541 Parkside Commons Ct currently offering any rent specials?
541 Parkside Commons Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 Parkside Commons Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 541 Parkside Commons Ct is pet friendly.
Does 541 Parkside Commons Ct offer parking?
Yes, 541 Parkside Commons Ct offers parking.
Does 541 Parkside Commons Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 541 Parkside Commons Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 Parkside Commons Ct have a pool?
No, 541 Parkside Commons Ct does not have a pool.
Does 541 Parkside Commons Ct have accessible units?
No, 541 Parkside Commons Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 541 Parkside Commons Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 541 Parkside Commons Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 541 Parkside Commons Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 541 Parkside Commons Ct has units with air conditioning.
