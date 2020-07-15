541 Parkside Commons Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

TOWNHOME FOR RENT NEAR PARK! UNIT AVAILABLE AFTER 7/15



Main Level- 2-Story entry into living room, ½ bath, large coat closet, large eat-in kitchen with pantry, microwave & sliding-glass doors that lead to deck. Access to stairs which lead to laundry room and garage.



Upper Level-1 full bath, linen closet in hall, master bedroom has large walk-in closet and access to bathroom, 2nd bedroom



Lower Level- Laundry hook-ups, access to garage



LR-15 x 16

Master Bed-12 x 19

2nd bed-10 x 12



Lease terms:

ONE YEAR LEASE



Standard Pet Policy:

* Pets are welcome! Please note our pet policy is one pet less than 25 lbs. There is a $300 pet deposit and $25 additional monthly rent.



**Maintenance Free*Lawn care included*Easy highway access*Close to retail shopping and restaurants**



(RLNE5153222)