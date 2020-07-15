541 Parkside Commons Ct

Amenities
TOWNHOME FOR RENT NEAR PARK! UNIT AVAILABLE AFTER 7/15
Main Level- 2-Story entry into living room, ½ bath, large coat closet, large eat-in kitchen with pantry, microwave & sliding-glass doors that lead to deck. Access to stairs which lead to laundry room and garage.
Upper Level-1 full bath, linen closet in hall, master bedroom has large walk-in closet and access to bathroom, 2nd bedroom
Lower Level- Laundry hook-ups, access to garage
LR-15 x 16
Master Bed-12 x 19
2nd bed-10 x 12
Lease terms:
ONE YEAR LEASE
Standard Pet Policy:
* Pets are welcome! Please note our pet policy is one pet less than 25 lbs. There is a $300 pet deposit and $25 additional monthly rent.
**Maintenance Free*Lawn care included*Easy highway access*Close to retail shopping and restaurants**
(RLNE5153222)