Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Rolling Oaks Town Homes Available 07/31/20 Beautiful new construction town home with nearby interstate access for rent in Collinsville!



2 bedroom units with 1.5 baths, washer/dryer hookup and a 1 car garage. Built with wood cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Main floor completed with luxury vinyl plank flooring.



$925 per month- tenant responsible for all utilities.



No cosigners accepted at this rental location. Must be 21 to apply.



Pets are not permitted.



Satellite dishes are not permitted.



4 person occupancy or a maximum of 3 adults.



