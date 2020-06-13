All apartments in Cicero
Find more places like 1247 South 50th Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cicero, IL
/
1247 South 50th Court
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:24 PM

1247 South 50th Court

1247 South 50th Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cicero
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1247 South 50th Court, Cicero, IL 60804
Cicero

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1247 South 50th Court have any available units?
1247 South 50th Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cicero, IL.
Is 1247 South 50th Court currently offering any rent specials?
1247 South 50th Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1247 South 50th Court pet-friendly?
No, 1247 South 50th Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cicero.
Does 1247 South 50th Court offer parking?
No, 1247 South 50th Court does not offer parking.
Does 1247 South 50th Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1247 South 50th Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1247 South 50th Court have a pool?
No, 1247 South 50th Court does not have a pool.
Does 1247 South 50th Court have accessible units?
No, 1247 South 50th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1247 South 50th Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1247 South 50th Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1247 South 50th Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1247 South 50th Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cicero 2 Bedrooms
Cicero 3 Bedrooms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, IL
Mount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL
Glenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILSauk Village, ILNorridge, ILLincolnwood, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Morton CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago