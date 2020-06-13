Rent Calculator
1247 South 50th Court
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:24 PM
1247 South 50th Court
1247 South 50th Court
No Longer Available
Location
1247 South 50th Court, Cicero, IL 60804
Cicero
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1247 South 50th Court have any available units?
1247 South 50th Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cicero, IL
.
Is 1247 South 50th Court currently offering any rent specials?
1247 South 50th Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1247 South 50th Court pet-friendly?
No, 1247 South 50th Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cicero
.
Does 1247 South 50th Court offer parking?
No, 1247 South 50th Court does not offer parking.
Does 1247 South 50th Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1247 South 50th Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1247 South 50th Court have a pool?
No, 1247 South 50th Court does not have a pool.
Does 1247 South 50th Court have accessible units?
No, 1247 South 50th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1247 South 50th Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1247 South 50th Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1247 South 50th Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1247 South 50th Court does not have units with air conditioning.
