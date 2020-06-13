Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:39 AM

63 Apartments for rent in Chicago Ridge, IL with balcony

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11013 Mayfield Ave
11013 Mayfield Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great Home to Rent in Chicago Ridge - Feel free to leave a voice message at 708-949-6247. This Chicago Ridge, broker-owned home for rent is located at 11013 Mayfield Ave. It is in a good location with good schools.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
9826 Sayre Avenue
9826 Sayre Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$939
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom remodeled unit, located on the first floor, huge closet space, tenant pays electric, laundry first floor, patio/balcony, buzzer system.

1 of 21

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
11036 Oxford Avenue
11036 Oxford Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1273 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for rent today! This spacious, well-maintained home is ready for you to rent! No pets allowed. Renter is responsible for all utilities, snow removal and lawn care.
Results within 1 mile of Chicago Ridge

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Little Palestine
1 Unit Available
7117 W 93rd Street
7117 West 93rd Street, Oak Lawn, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Great Location 2 Bedroom in Oak Lawn - PRIME LOCATION!!! EZ ACCESS TO 294, NEAR PARK, MALL, GYMS AND MORE! COZY 2 BEDROOM, 1.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
9905 Massasoit Avenue
9905 Massasoit Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1878 sqft
Massive quad level single family home boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Upstairs bathroom features a 5 piece with a separate jacuzzi tub.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
10309 Circle Drive
10309 Circle Drive, Oak Lawn, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
850 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Oak Lawn, IL.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
10938 Jodan Drive
10938 Jodan Drive, Oak Lawn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1610 sqft
Rent includes cable, landscaping, snow removal! First floor features eat-in kitchen w/Corian countertops and new kitchen appliances. It has a breakfast nook overlooking the front entry.

1 of 11

Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
10241 Central Avenue
10241 South Central Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Corner end-unit condo. Updated kitchen with new appliances, granite countertops. Large living room and dining room with lots of light and light wood laminate floors. Master bedroom with two closets and 1/2 bath. Unit has been freshly painted.
Results within 5 miles of Chicago Ridge

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Downtown Oak Lawn
1 Unit Available
9156 Sproat Avenue
9156 Sproat Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1474 sqft
Gigantic full basement is partially finished! Spacious Brick Ranch with light and bright lookout windows & finished lower level rooms has plenty of space! Stone entry leads into foyer & STUNNING refinished hardwood floors, many updates throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ashburn
1 Unit Available
8136 S Kedzie Ave 2
8136 South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1250 sqft
Fully Furnished Apt + all Utilities included - Property Id: 202062 Fully Furnished 2bd/1ba Apartment $1800 /Month (negotiable) + $1800 Security Deposit.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palos Hills
1 Unit Available
10033 S. Walnut Terrace 31-115
10033 Walnut Terrace, Palos Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1500 sqft
10033 S.Walnut Ter.Unt.31-115.Palos Hills,IL 60465 - Property Id: 273909 3 Bedroom 2 Bath first floor Condo in Palos Hills for Rent. Laundry inside Condo (You won't have to spend any extra money on laundry).

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Palos Hills
1 Unit Available
10038 South ROBERTS Road
10038 South Roberts Road, Palos Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2400 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Story Townhome in Palos Hills With 3 Huge Bedrooms & 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4933 West 109th Street
4933 109th Street, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
555 sqft
LOCATION, PRICE, CONDITION.. This is truly a spotless 2nd Floor 2 Bedroom Home in the Cloisters of Oak Lawn... Updated kitchen, Bath, Newer carpeting, Fresh Paint, Gas Cooking, Central Air and Balcony. 1st Floor Laundry Room and Storage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
8201 Rutherford Avenue
8201 Rutherford Avenue, Burbank, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
10203 sqft
KEY FEATURES: Purely residential area. Quiet area. 3 bedrooms. 2 bathrooms. Large yard. No basement. No pets. No smokers. Fenced yard. Rear patio deck. 2 year lease preferred. No security deposit.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Downtown Oak Lawn
1 Unit Available
9201 South Kenton Avenue
9201 Kenton Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1015 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom premium condo with quality upgrades throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Downtown Oak Lawn
1 Unit Available
9440 South 51st Avenue
9440 51st Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1273 sqft
Beautiful and secure building in the heart of downtown Oak Lawn. 2 bedroom, 2 bath luxury condo features hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms, eat in kitchen with maple cabinets, dishwasher, garbage disposal and in-unit laundry.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Westgate Valley
1 Unit Available
13312 Greenleaf Court
13312 Greenleaf Court, Palos Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13312 Greenleaf Court in Palos Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14631 Lamon Avenue
14631 Lamon Avenue, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
950 sqft
Two bedroom, newly painted, carpeted, with front/balcony located in a safe, friendly community. Near strip mall, and restaurants, public transportation, and Metra Stations. (RLNE5657937)
Results within 10 miles of Chicago Ridge
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:20am
10 Units Available
Residences of Orland Park Crossing
9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,733
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,932
1844 sqft
Apartments range from traditional units in four-story buildings to charming townhomes or row home designs complete with attached garages. Moments from La Grange Road and Southwest Hwy.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
47 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
Studio
$1,498
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,683
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
8057-59 S Marshfield
8057 S Marshfield Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$890
575 sqft
Units in this four-story building have access to the very walkable neighborhood of Gresham, Chicago. On-site laundry is available, and individual units feature hardwood floors and a bathtub. Pets are welcome. Near Cook Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Islander Apartments
1900 Broadway St, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Islander Apartments are located in Blue Island, Illinois, south of Chicago! This 84-unit community is professionally managed by Lumen Property Management and features two-bedroom apartments for rent.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
8839 S Loomis St
8839 South Loomis Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3bedroom Auburn Gresham Home - Property Id: 299744 3 bedroom 1 bath Unfinished basement Another Bathroom is also in the basement 2bedrooms on main level 1room upstairs plus den Enclosed back porch Garage parking for $100/month Move in fee $700 Pets

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4520 Elm 2S
4520 Elm Avenue, Brookfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Brookfield nicely updated 2br heated - Property Id: 291519 Remodeled kitchen with white shaker cabinets and marble backsplash, updated bath, laminate flooring, large double closets in bedrooms and bonus walk-in in master bedroom, balcony, window
City Guide for Chicago Ridge, IL

Chicago Ridge, Illinois, was named for the large ridges of earth that were left behind when trains were ferrying dirt around for the construction of the Columbian Exposition in 1893.

Although Chicago Ridge is a village in its own right, having incorporated in 1914, it's also part of the Chicago Metropolitan Area and is only around 20 miles from downtown Chicago. That said, there's enough going on in Chicago Ridge that there's barely any reason to leave the village. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Chicago Ridge, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Chicago Ridge renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

