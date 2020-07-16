Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:58 AM

49 Apartments for rent in Chicago Heights, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Chicago Heights renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
333 West 16th Place
333 West 16th Place, Chicago Heights, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
Fantastic 4 BR/2BA home for Rent. Well maintained. Hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, full finished basement. Kitchen with walk-in pantry. Full fenced backyard. 2 car Garage on Alley.
Results within 1 mile of Chicago Heights
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Park Forest
3324 Western Ave
3324 Western Ave, Park Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1326 sqft
Recently renovated community in Park Forest. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. Updates to units including hardwood floors, granite countertops and modern appliances. Parking provided. Washer/dryer hookups in units.
Results within 5 miles of Chicago Heights
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
13 Units Available
The Park Towers
3905 Tower Dr, Richton Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
975 sqft
Conveniently located in Richton Park close to Metra station, restaurants and the Central Park Wetlands. Pet-friendly community offers maintenance and online payments. Bright, open spaces include expansive windows and beautiful views.

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
3936 169th Street
3936 169th Street, Country Club Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,775
1822 sqft
Nicely updated 5 bedroom 1.5 bath home with a 2 car detached garage. Lots of windows for natural light. Washer/Dryer included. Upstairs new carpet. Hardwood floors Living Rm, Dining Rm and first floor bedrooms.

1 of 5

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
4202 Lindenwood Drive - 1A
4202 Lindenwood Drive, Matteson, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACIOUS 1 BED 1 BATH IN SOUTH SUBURBAN MATTESON! THIS UNIT HAS BEEN WELL MAINTAINED! HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE UNIT.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
3016 Sherwood Avenue
3016 Sherwood Avenue, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1048 sqft
Rent to Own Opportunity!! This is home offers a Wonderfully large fenced in yard. Home has wonderful hardwood floors, freshly painted, has ceramic bathroom and kitchen.

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
250 East Maple Drive
250 Maple Drive, Glenwood, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
CHARMING SPLIT LEVEL 4 BD/2BA HOME IN GLENWOOD. THIS BEAUTIFULLY WELL MAINTAINED HOME HAS 2 LEVELS OF LIVING SPACE.

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
16229 Richmond Avenue
16229 Richmond Avenue, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1050 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in Markham! EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=khj9vyup2PH This 3-bedroom ranch style home has been charmingly updated throughout the entire home.

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
3144 Stafford Drive
3144 Stafford Drive, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1118 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in Markham! EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QFnWqaFjywQ This 3-bedroom ranch style home sits on a quiet street in a peaceful neighborhood.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
Harvey
15406 Broadway Ave 22
15406 Broadway Ave, Harvey, IL
Studio
$750
$750 / Studio Unit - 15406 Broadway Ave - Property Id: 213591 Studio located in Harvey. Cozy studio with hardwood floors; newly rehabbed Heat is included.

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Olympia Fields
20623 Hellenic Drive
20623 Hellenic Drive, Olympia Fields, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1844 sqft
Make this your next rental home! Beautiful brick ranch on such a shady tree lot in Olympia Fields. Spacious rooms throughout the house. Beautiful hardwood floors and cozy wood burning fireplace in the family room.

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Hazelcrest Highland
3314 Birchwood Drive
3314 Birchwood Dr, Hazel Crest, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1150 sqft
BEAUTIFUL MODERN AND UPDATED 4 BED 2 BATH HOUSE IN HAZEL CREST! THIS HOUSE BOASTS DARK CHERRY WOOD FLOORING, SPACIOUS OPEN LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM COMBO.

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
24626 South Klemme Road
24626 South Klemme Road, Will County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3435 sqft
RENT TO OWN- RELAX LIKE A BOSS IN YOUR OWN PIECE OF SUBURBAN PARADISE COMPLETE WITH LAKE, STABLES AND BOAT ** **BRAND NEW A/C ** **GORGEOUS NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS AND 12 FT CEILINGS ** ** BRAND NEW & COMPLETELY RENOVATED BATHROOMS ** You had enough of

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Central District
16845 Ingleside Avenue
16845 Ingleside Avenue, South Holland, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1826 sqft
Beautiful split level on quiet block - Property Id: 83869 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 home with updated kitchen and bath. Located on quit block with nice fenced in yard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
18101 School Street
18101 School Street, Lansing, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Charming corner lot cape cod in a heart of Lansing.Whole brick solid building with newer roof (2017) and detached one car garage. First floor layout includes living room with 2 bedrooms and hardwood floors and also a nice full bathroom .

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Richton Hills
22148 East Churchill Drive
22148 Churchill Drive East, Richton Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1225 sqft
QUAINT 3BD/2BA HOUSE IS SOUTH SUBURBAN RICHTON PARK. THIS HOME HAS A LOT OF CHARACTER WITH HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT AND A FAUX BRICK FIREPLACE IN THE FAMILY ROOM. THE MASTER BEDROOM BOATS A FULL MASTER BATH THAT WON'T DISAPPOINT.
Results within 10 miles of Chicago Heights
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Lumen Dorchester Townhomes
1450 East 154th Place, Dolton, IL
1 Bedroom
$915
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Dolton, Illinois, the Dorchester Townhomes community features parking and pre-wired phone and cable. Apartments may include hardwood floors, a dining room, walk-in closets, and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:25 AM
2 Units Available
Douglas Pointe
5525 Hyles Blvd, Hammond, IN
1 Bedroom
$849
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Douglas Street and Fayette Street. Newly constructed, spacious apartment homes with all major kitchen appliances, patios/balconies and garbage disposals. Community offers 24-hour gym, maintenance and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
Pangea Lakes
13300 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$875
806 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, on-site laundry, parking, and outdoor living space await at Pangea Lakes Apartments, between South Indiana Ave and East 133rd. These pet-friendly residences boast hardwood floors and private balconies for prospective tenants.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
634 Sibley Blvd
634 Sibley Blvd, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$850
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On Sibley Blvd. near public transportation. Residences feature outdoor living space, quality appliances, and free heat. On-site laundry and parking in a pet-friendly community. Close to Calumet City Prairie Nature Reserve.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
West Pullman
12000 S Eggleston
12000 S Eggleston Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$890
736 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Pullman community is only moments away from the Stewart Ridge metro station and South Halsted Street. Units feature new appliances and hardwood flooring. Property allows small dogs.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
14015 S Tracy Ave
14015 S Tracy Ave, Riverdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$890
757 sqft
Spacious apartments with hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Relax or grill out in the shared lawn area. Close to Kickapoo Woods if you need a nature excursion. Easy access to I-57.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
11904 Gregory St
11904 Gregory Street, Blue Island, IL
1 Bedroom
$780
Nice, bright and spacious! This first floor unit has what you've been looking for! Nice kitchen space with appliances. Beautiful ceramic tiles in the kitchen and hardwood floors in the entire unit. Heat included. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4177170)

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
West Pullman
643 West 119th St. (LOWE)
643 West 119th Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
Terms: One year lease
City Guide for Chicago Heights, IL

Welcome to Chicago Heights, a little urban "suburb" of Chicago, where old industrial buildings and historic Victorian homes mix with new suburban houses, apartment complexes, and gorgeous golf courses. It's truly a mixed bag of nuts, so have a look at our guide to renting and living in the Heights.

Chicago Heights is situated just over 30 miles from Chicago, and in between a variety of Chicago area suburbs. In a city like this, renters need to be very careful when choosing their neighborhoods, especially when looking at property rentals near Lincoln Highway, east of Halsted Street. Drive west of Halsted Street on Lincoln Highway and you will see an immediate and dramatic difference: more trees, retail shopping, restaurants, grocery stores, and a movie theater instead of rundown industrial buildings and liquor stores.

A little farther west, south, or north and you will find some very nice residential areas surrounded by protected forests and beautiful golf courses. These areas range from newer subdivisions and suburban cul-de-sac streets to neighborhoods full of old and historic Victorian homes and brick buildings converted into three-deckers, duplexes, and four-unit apartment buildings. The average cost for property rentals in the Heights can range from $500 for a one-bedroom or studio apartment to over $1,500 for a large two-story house. The pricey property rentals are found in newer neighborhoods, not necessarily betterneighborhoods. And, many older properties and inexpensive apartment rentals can be found. It really just depends on whether you would like a vintage setting or would like to pay the price for a shiny, new neighborhood.

If you’re looking for a property rental with lots of amenities, conveniences, and all that "luxury living" jazz, then Chicago Heights might not be the right place for you. Around here, most apartments are in small brick buildings and converted houses, leaving little room for amenities such as laundry rooms or fitness centers. However, in some of the bigger apartment complexes you can find a few amenities, such as a pool, some picnic tables, and maybe a little clubhouse.

Pet-friendly apartments can be found throughout the Heights, with a number of property rentals providing dog-friendly pads as well. However, many apartments and rental homes have varying pet policies and fees, so be sure to contact each property beforehand.

So, now you see the renter's life in Chicago Heights., Good luck on the apartment hunt and be sure to choose wisely! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Chicago Heights, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Chicago Heights renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

