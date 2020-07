Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM AND 2.5 BATH END UNIT W/ALL NEW FLOORING, FRESHLY PAINTED, & FULLY APPLIANCED INCL WASHER/DRYER, & AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st. LARGE MASTER BDRM HAS HIS/HERS SEPARATE CLOSETS & PRIVATE FULL BATH. BDRM #2 IS EXPANDED & OFFERS LARGE WALKIN CLOSET. YOU WILL LOVE THE 2ND FLOOR LAUNDRY TO SIMPLIFY THIS CHORE. OPEN & INVITING FLOOR PLAN IS GREAT FOR FAMILY GATHERINGS OR ENTERTAINING. SLIDERS TO PATIO & OPEN SPACE. UNIT IS A NON SMOKING/VAPING UNIT AND PETS ARE NOT PERMITTED EITHER...SORRY. CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECKS REQUIRED FOR ALL APPLICANTS AGE 18 AND UP.