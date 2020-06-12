/
3 bedroom apartments
324 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Calumet Park, IL
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
1 Unit Available
12946 South Carpenter St.
12946 Carpenter Street, Calumet Park, IL
Terms: One year lease
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
12413 South Carpenter Street
12413 Carpenter Street, Calumet Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1200 sqft
BRAND NEW GUT REHABBED SPACIOUS HOME IN CALUMET PARK! THIS HOME FEATURES HUGE OPEN LIVING ROOM AND SEPARATE DINING ROOM. BRAND NEW DARK WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOME AND IN ALL 3 OF THE BEDROOMS.
Results within 1 mile of Calumet Park
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
West Pullman
1 Unit Available
643 West 119th St. (LOWE)
643 West 119th Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 9
Last updated April 13 at 08:03am
West Pullman
1 Unit Available
525 West 118th St.
525 West 118th Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
950 sqft
No move in fee or security deposit! Beautifully modern 3 bedroom 1 bathroom unit in quiet West Pullman neighborhood. Gleaming wood laminate flooring throughout. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Modern bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Calumet Park
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Harvey
1 Unit Available
136 E 155th ST
136 E 155th St, Harvey, IL
3 Bedrooms
$990
781 sqft
This gated community is conveniently located near the Harvey Station and 147th Street Station. 1-3 bedroom units available with a full range of appliances. Parking available on-site.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Riverdale
2 Units Available
Pangea Lakes
13300 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1077 sqft
Hardwood floors, on-site laundry, parking, and outdoor living space await at Pangea Lakes Apartments, between South Indiana Ave and East 133rd. These pet-friendly residences boast hardwood floors and private balconies for prospective tenants.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
South River
1 Unit Available
663 East 160th Place
663 East 160th Place, South Holland, IL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
3028 141st Street
3028 141st Street, Blue Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1144 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
14918 Wabash Avenue
14918 Wabash Avenue, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1277 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Evergreen Park
1 Unit Available
9345 S Pulaski Rd Back
9345 South Pulaski Road, Evergreen Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Unit Back Available 07/01/20 Apartment for rent - Property Id: 300119 Newly remodeled 3 story unit. full basment. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300119 Property Id 300119 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5854061)
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
8839 S Loomis St
8839 South Loomis Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3bedroom Auburn Gresham Home - Property Id: 299744 3 bedroom 1 bath Unfinished basement Another Bathroom is also in the basement 2bedrooms on main level 1room upstairs plus den Enclosed back porch Garage parking for $100/month Move in fee $700 Pets
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
8407 S Gilbert Ct
8407 South Gilbert Court, Chicago, IL
Spacious Family Home - Property Id: 228158 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228158 Property Id 228158 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5838214)
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15103 Beachview Ter
15103 Beachview Terrace, Dolton, IL
Available 07/01/20 Fully Upgraded 4bd/2ba in Dolton - Property Id: 294821 This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms with a lot of closet space, 2 baths, and a 2 car garage! It comes with BRAND NEW refrigerator, gas range, and windows.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Roseland
1 Unit Available
38 E. 102nd Place
38 East 102nd Place, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Brick single family - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. (RLNE5829329)
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
7928 S Hermitage Ave 2
7928 South Hermitage Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Spacious Top Floor Unit in Auburn Gresham - Property Id: 69721 PAY FIRST MONTH RENT + $800 Non- Refundable MOVE IN FEE SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED! LARGE 1000+ Sq Ft 3 BED+1 Bath APARTMENT! RECENTLY REMODELED WITH
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14518 Kenwood Ave
14518 Kenwood Avenue, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Doltons finest - Property Id: 285289 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285289 Property Id 285289 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5798757)
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chatham
1 Unit Available
8914 S Cottage Grove Ave 2
8914 South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
SPACIOUS CHATHAM 3 BEDROOM - Property Id: 281402 IT'S MOVING SEASON! Here we have a huge SPACIOUS 3 bedroom 1.5 bath unit in Chatham area.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14811 Grant
14811 Grant Street, Dolton, IL
Beautifully remodeled 4 bed 1 bath with a bonus room. - Remodeled 4 bed 1 bath with basement bonus room. This is listed for sale and for rent. 25lbs Dog allowed w/ Pet Rent. *SECTION 8 READY** 4 Bedroom voucher accepted.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Roseland
1 Unit Available
9129 S. Perry Ave
9129 South Perry Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1168 sqft
Single Family - Brick two-story Georgian. 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, full basement, freshly painted and ready for move-in. (RLNE5686924)
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14509 Chicago Rd
14509 Chicago Road, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
Fenced in yard with 3 bed 1.5 bathroom in Dolton, IL - 3 bed 1.5 bath Home and pets are welcome with additional Pet Rent.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15108 Irving
15108 Irving Avenue, Dolton, IL
Clean Safe Affordable 4 Bedroom Home for Rent - 4 Bed 1.5 bath home, fenced in yard, and finished basement. Section 8 accepted with 4 bedroom voucher. Pets are accepted at additional cost. Tenant pays all utilities. 25lbs Dog allowed w/ Pet Rent.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Canterbury
1 Unit Available
3304 W. 163rd Street
3304 163rd Street, Markham, IL
Large 5 bedroom, 1.5 bath homebr 2 1/2 car garagebr Close to the expressway and shoppingbr Rent is $1,500 plus a security deposit of $1,500br 4 or 5 bedroom voucher welcomeiP
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
1 Unit Available
16205 South Paulina
16205 Paulina St, Markham, IL
COME SEE THIS MODERN SPACIOUS 4 BED 1 BATH HOUSE IN SOUTH SUBURBAN MARKHAM. THIS SPACIOUS HOME BOASTS HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE UNIT. OPEN EAT IN KITCHEN, AND LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH BIG WINDOWS FOR GAZING INTO THE FRONT YARD.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Roseland
1 Unit Available
11435 South Harvard
11435 South Harvard Avenue, Chicago, IL
Terms: One year lease
