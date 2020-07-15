All apartments in Calumet Park
Find more places like 12427 S Lincoln St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calumet Park, IL
/
12427 S Lincoln St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:05 AM

12427 S Lincoln St

12427 South Lincoln Street · (855) 440-8532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

12427 South Lincoln Street, Calumet Park, IL 60827

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,499

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1796 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Spacious single family home ready for immediate move in! All you have to do is sign the lease, pull up the moving truck, and start unpacking! With immaculate features such as luxury wood vinyl flooring, neutral colored wall pallet to match any home decor you bring with you, large bay windows for ample natural light, and backyard patio, this home is a dream! Effortlessly transform this house into your new home sweet home with just a few personal touches. The open concept lets you mingle in and out of each room with ease, which makes entertaining a breeze. You will want to host the next friendly game night for sure, to show off this home to all your friends! There is easy access to your functional kitchen, where you can whip up any home cooked meal in no time, since there is lots of counter space, and plenty of storage space in the chic cabinetry! This 3 bedroom home gives you all the space you have been looking for, and more! The unfinished basement is perfect for housing all your extra belongings, and seasonal items, or turn it into a workout space, or bonus area. Don’t be shy, call today to schedule your tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12427 S Lincoln St have any available units?
12427 S Lincoln St has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 12427 S Lincoln St currently offering any rent specials?
12427 S Lincoln St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12427 S Lincoln St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12427 S Lincoln St is pet friendly.
Does 12427 S Lincoln St offer parking?
No, 12427 S Lincoln St does not offer parking.
Does 12427 S Lincoln St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12427 S Lincoln St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12427 S Lincoln St have a pool?
No, 12427 S Lincoln St does not have a pool.
Does 12427 S Lincoln St have accessible units?
No, 12427 S Lincoln St does not have accessible units.
Does 12427 S Lincoln St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12427 S Lincoln St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12427 S Lincoln St have units with air conditioning?
No, 12427 S Lincoln St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 12427 S Lincoln St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Calumet Park Apartments with BalconiesCalumet Park Apartments with Garages
Calumet Park Apartments with ParkingCalumet Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Calumet Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILJoliet, ILWoodridge, IL
Orland Park, ILHammond, INRomeoville, ILPark Ridge, ILCalumet City, ILLisle, ILBlue Island, ILRiverdale, ILDolton, ILAlsip, ILHarvey, ILEvergreen Park, IL
Midlothian, ILMarkham, ILSouth Holland, ILOak Lawn, ILHazel Crest, ILCountry Club Hills, ILHomewood, ILLansing, ILChicago Ridge, ILGlenwood, ILTinley Park, ILChicago Heights, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity