12427 S Lincoln St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly gym

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Spacious single family home ready for immediate move in! All you have to do is sign the lease, pull up the moving truck, and start unpacking! With immaculate features such as luxury wood vinyl flooring, neutral colored wall pallet to match any home decor you bring with you, large bay windows for ample natural light, and backyard patio, this home is a dream! Effortlessly transform this house into your new home sweet home with just a few personal touches. The open concept lets you mingle in and out of each room with ease, which makes entertaining a breeze. You will want to host the next friendly game night for sure, to show off this home to all your friends! There is easy access to your functional kitchen, where you can whip up any home cooked meal in no time, since there is lots of counter space, and plenty of storage space in the chic cabinetry! This 3 bedroom home gives you all the space you have been looking for, and more! The unfinished basement is perfect for housing all your extra belongings, and seasonal items, or turn it into a workout space, or bonus area. Don’t be shy, call today to schedule your tour!