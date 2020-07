Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

This 17-unit building is located in Calumet Park, located south of Chicago. Commute easily via ME Metra Electric at the Burr Oak stop or the Bus Stop at 127th Street & Halsted. This property is convenient to Harold's Chicken Shack, Walgreens, ALDI, and several elementary schools. Section 8 accepted! Call today to schedule a tour!



