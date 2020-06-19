505 Madison Ave Apt 2A

Amenities

Modern 2 bedroom Available for Immediate Occupancy. Laminate flooring, freshly painted, stove, refrigerator, lots of closet space. Tenant pays electricity and heat. Laundry facilities in the building. 1 parking space available for 25.00 per sticker. Security Deposit based on Credit. 50.00 Application Fee, 50.00 Key Deposit. No pets No evictions. Close to schools, public transportation, shopping, expressways. Minimum credit score(CS) 500 and 2.5 RIR(rent-to-income ratio) Log on to www.nrsrentals.com to schedule a showing and or submit an application. Security Deposit based on Credit.



