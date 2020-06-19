All apartments in Calumet City
505 Madison Ave Apt 2A

505 Madison Avenue · (312) 275-4257
Location

505 Madison Avenue, Calumet City, IL 60409

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $950 · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Modern 2 bedroom Available for Immediate Occupancy. Laminate flooring, freshly painted, stove, refrigerator, lots of closet space. Tenant pays electricity and heat. Laundry facilities in the building. 1 parking space available for 25.00 per sticker. Security Deposit based on Credit. 50.00 Application Fee, 50.00 Key Deposit. No pets No evictions. Close to schools, public transportation, shopping, expressways. Minimum credit score(CS) 500 and 2.5 RIR(rent-to-income ratio) Log on to www.nrsrentals.com to schedule a showing and or submit an application. Security Deposit based on Credit.

(RLNE5766830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Madison Ave Apt 2A have any available units?
505 Madison Ave Apt 2A has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Calumet City, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calumet City Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 Madison Ave Apt 2A have?
Some of 505 Madison Ave Apt 2A's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Madison Ave Apt 2A currently offering any rent specials?
505 Madison Ave Apt 2A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Madison Ave Apt 2A pet-friendly?
No, 505 Madison Ave Apt 2A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calumet City.
Does 505 Madison Ave Apt 2A offer parking?
Yes, 505 Madison Ave Apt 2A does offer parking.
Does 505 Madison Ave Apt 2A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Madison Ave Apt 2A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Madison Ave Apt 2A have a pool?
No, 505 Madison Ave Apt 2A does not have a pool.
Does 505 Madison Ave Apt 2A have accessible units?
No, 505 Madison Ave Apt 2A does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Madison Ave Apt 2A have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 Madison Ave Apt 2A does not have units with dishwashers.
