/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:40 PM
88 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cahokia, IL
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
404 Range Lane
404 Range Lane, Cahokia, IL
A big four bedroom house with a bonus room and a partial basement.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
1 Drexel
1 Drexel Drive, Cahokia, IL
3 Bedrooms
$725
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1 Drexel in Cahokia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2705 Mousette
2705 Mousette Lane, Cahokia, IL
3 Bedrooms
$750
- (RLNE5760622)
1 of 12
Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
1403 richard
1403 Richard Dr, Cahokia, IL
3 Bedrooms
$775
1403 Richard - Property Id: 103279 3 br 1 bath. 775. 45 app fee Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103279 Property Id 103279 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5383864)
Results within 1 mile of Cahokia
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Mount Pleasant
1 Unit Available
3009 Dakota St - 1E
3009 Dakota Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$750
1500 sqft
COMING SOON!!! Holy cow! This FABULOUS apartment is BEAUTIFUL WITH carpet and wood mix flooring & FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT!! You really must see it - the pictures don't do it justice! Some of it's great features include: Over 1800 square feet of
1 of 13
Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
Dutchtown
1 Unit Available
4118 Nebraska Avenue
4118 Nebraska Avenue, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
2200 sqft
UPDATED 3 BED HOUSE IN DUTCHTOWN - Huge 3 bedroom 2 full bath!! First floor has your living room, dining room, full bathroom, and kitchen. Second floor has 3 huge bedrooms and another bathroom.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Dutchtown
1 Unit Available
2628 Osage Street - 1
2628 Osage Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
Stay in this beautifully updated 3 bedroom row-house, located near historic Cherokee Antique Row! You'll enjoy a luxury bathroom, which includes his and her vanities and a massive tub/shower.
Results within 5 miles of Cahokia
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Columbus Square
16 Units Available
Collins Terrace
1204 N 8th St, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$790
960 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is Waived for the month of April.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Central West End Historic District
12 Units Available
Piazza on West Pine
3939 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1399 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated May 28 at 12:08pm
$
Midtown
6 Units Available
GW Lofts
2615 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1865 sqft
GW Lofts offers vibrant living spaces, modern amenities and interiors for those who desire to redefine and re-energize their lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Central West End Historic District
8 Units Available
Melrose Apartments
4065 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1400 sqft
Units have bathtub, extra storage, laundry, patio or balcony, and microwave. Community allows cats and dogs, and it offers parking. Located in the heart of downtown off of North Sarah Street.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
$
Downtown St. Louis
31 Units Available
Level On Locust
917 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1597 sqft
The wide range of floor plans and apartment configurations allow tenants of all walks of life to experience and enjoy living at Level on Locust. We want to make sure living here is as comfortable as possible.
Verified
1 of 115
Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Central West End Historic District
4 Units Available
Vandy House
3902 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1180 sqft
Recently updated, air-conditioned apartments boast hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Dogs and cats allowed. Laundry center on site. Lots of restaurants lining Lindell Boulevard. Across the street from Saint Louis University.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:22pm
Downtown St. Louis
5 Units Available
Lofts at OPOP
911 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
2195 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at OPOP in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated November 26 at 11:53pm
Midtown
Contact for Availability
The Icon
374 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
The Icon is much more than an expertly curated student living community; it’s an environment where young professionals and university employees thrive! Located in the heart of St.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old North St. Louis
1 Unit Available
1522 Hebert St
1522 Hebert Street, St. Louis, MO
1522 Hebert St - 4 beds 1.5 baths 1,292 sqft (RLNE5787620)
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Boulevard Heights
1 Unit Available
4722 Primm st.
4722 Primm Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
JUNE RENT FREE if lease signed by 6/15! CALL TODAY! Charming 3bed/1bath home, open floor plan & 1 car garage! 1,100/mo!! - Take advantage of our rent special of 1,100/ per mo AND June rent FREE if lease is signed by 6/15! (**Move in and rent
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vandeventer
1 Unit Available
4056 West Belle Place
4056 West Belle Place, St. Louis, MO
Huge Historical Single Family Home - This beautiful home was built in 1896 recently updated and features 4bedrooms with 2 1/2 Baths. W/D Hook up on second level with unfinished basement. Comes with central heating and cooling.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bevo Mill
1 Unit Available
4059 Schiller Ave
4059 Schiller Place, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 bed, 1 bath South City bungalo, newly updated, hardwood floors, deck, central A/C - Beautiful and Spacious! This two story home is conveniently located in the heart of Bevo, just minutes away from Tower Grove Park, South Grand, the
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Boulevard Heights
1 Unit Available
4108 Davis St
4108 Davis Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
980 sqft
4108 Davis St., St. Louis, MO 63123 MOVE IN SPECIAL-LIMITED TIME ONLY GET $200 OFF 1st MONTHS RENT IF MOVE IN BY JUNE 19th! AVAILABLE NOW FOR VIEWING! Single Family home in St. Louis City area FOR RENT $1250 a month.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Shaw Historic District
1 Unit Available
3636 Shaw Blvd - A
3636 Shaw Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Beautiful Shaw neighborhood home. Everything has been touched and includes new kitchen and bath! The character from a 100 year old home has not been lost, as you will see in the windows, wood work, flooring, etc.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Shaw Historic District
1 Unit Available
3640 Shaw - 3W
3640 Shaw Blvd, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
This great secure building on Historic Shaw Blvd It is perfect for students and young professionals who want the South Grand experience! Close to St Louis and Washington Universities, SLU, Barnes, and Children's Hospitals, Tower Grove Park, Mo
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Forest Park Southeast
1 Unit Available
1210 S. Newstead Ave - Downnstairs
1210 South Newstead Avenue, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
Virtual Tour- https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=SiazTHMTzzE&mls=1 Three bedroom apartment in central Grove location at Newstead and Swan, short walk to Urban Chestnut Brewing, new Tempus Restaurant and the Manchester entertainment district.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Gate District
1 Unit Available
3504 Vista Avenue
3504 Vista Avenue, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Location, location, location . . .
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOCollinsville, ILOld Jamestown, MOFreeburg, ILShiloh, ILCastle Point, MOAlton, IL