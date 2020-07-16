All apartments in Belleville
Find more places like 901 W. Harrison.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belleville, IL
/
901 W. Harrison
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

901 W. Harrison

901 West Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belleville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

901 West Harrison Street, Belleville, IL 62220

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE1871142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 W. Harrison have any available units?
901 W. Harrison doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belleville, IL.
Is 901 W. Harrison currently offering any rent specials?
901 W. Harrison is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 W. Harrison pet-friendly?
No, 901 W. Harrison is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belleville.
Does 901 W. Harrison offer parking?
No, 901 W. Harrison does not offer parking.
Does 901 W. Harrison have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 W. Harrison does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 W. Harrison have a pool?
No, 901 W. Harrison does not have a pool.
Does 901 W. Harrison have accessible units?
No, 901 W. Harrison does not have accessible units.
Does 901 W. Harrison have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 W. Harrison does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 901 W. Harrison have units with air conditioning?
No, 901 W. Harrison does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake Christine Village
1837 Lebanon Ave
Belleville, IL 62221

Similar Pages

Belleville 1 BedroomsBelleville 2 Bedrooms
Belleville Apartments with BalconiesBelleville Dog Friendly Apartments
Belleville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO
Webster Groves, MOSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOSt. Ann, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MOFerguson, MOSpanish Lake, MO
Richmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOFarmington, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOLake St. Louis, MOWood River, ILBethalto, ILEllisville, MOBerkeley, MODes Peres, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy