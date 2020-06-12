/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:12 AM
84 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Batavia, IL
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
403 South Jefferson Street
403 South Jefferson Street, Batavia, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1064 sqft
PROPERTY IS AGENT OWNED! Adorable 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse with full unfinished basement and 1 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Batavia
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Big Woods Marmion
28 Units Available
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing
3055 Riverbirch Dr, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1189 sqft
Located just off I-88 and Kirk Road. Newly renovated, these one- to three-bedroom units feature granite counters, tile backsplashes, new lighting and wood flooring. This is a pet-friendly community.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
17 South Barton Trail
17 South Barton Trail, Batavia, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1337 sqft
Freshly updated two-story town home near it all! New AC/Furnace, New Dishwasher, New Washer, New Water Heater, New Carpet throughout 2nd floor. Granite Counter tops throughout.Gorgeous new bamboo laminate floors run throughout the main level.
Results within 5 miles of Batavia
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
$
7 Units Available
The Township at St. Charles
201 North Tyler Road, St. Charles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1365 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:37am
$
Country Lakes
21 Units Available
Fifteen98 Naperville
1598 Fairway Dr, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
937 sqft
Prime Golf Course location close to Route 59 and I-88 and walking distance to Metra 59 Station. Open floor plans, fully equipped kitchens and full-size washer/dryer in units.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Fox Valley
31 Units Available
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1026 sqft
Located close to I-88 with easy access to outlet malls and downtown Chicago. Lush green community with a pool, volleyball court and tennis courts. Furnished apartments available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
26 Units Available
Bristol Station
704 Greenwood Cir, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1138 sqft
Welcome to Bristol Station, an outstanding community of beautiful luxury apartment homes. Every aspect of this exceptional community was thoughtfully designed to please residents with even the most selective taste.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
22 Units Available
Ashford at Geneva
390 Brittany Ct, Geneva, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
997 sqft
Quiet community living with landscaped grounds that feature a pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Upgraded pet-friendly units feature air conditioning, washer/dryers, and large closets. Close to Geneva Station with links to I-88.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
15 Units Available
Randall Highlands Apartment Homes
1241 Ritter St, North Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1455 sqft
Luxury homes with large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and game room on site. Easy access to I-88. Near Fox Valley Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
49 Units Available
Ascend St. Charles
100 Lakeside Dr, St. Charles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1069 sqft
Within the desirable St. Charles School District. Landscaped apartment community with pond views. Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, gourmet kitchens with white appliances and bathrooms with oval soaking tubs. Garage car parking available.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Eola Yards
42 Units Available
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1188 sqft
Live an upscale lifestyle with a large pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and dog park. Floor plans include relaxing bathtub, spacious walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Near parks and lakes for nature walks.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Big Woods Marmion
29 Units Available
Butterfield Oaks
2288 Oakmeadow Dr, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1043 sqft
Now offering virtual tours via SKYPE or FACE TIME Call now to schedule.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
13 Units Available
The Crossings St. Charles
1690 Covington Ct, St. Charles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
997 sqft
The Crossings at St Charles will delight you with a resort-like atmosphere, luxury amenities, and an on-site, professional staff dedicated to providing first-class service.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Country Lakes
10 Units Available
The Fairways Of Naperville
970 Fairway Drive, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
920 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes with private patio/balcony, stunning views and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with 24-hour gym, pool, sauna, tennis court and outdoor BBQ/Grill. Located in the heart of Naperville.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Edgelawn Randall
20 Units Available
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
992 sqft
The Westfield Fox Valley Shopping Center is only minutes from this community. Units include walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy a gym, game room, and garage parking.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
31 Units Available
Springs at Orchard Road
1801 Oak St, North Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1135 sqft
Newly-built luxury apartment community amid tree-lined streets. Floor plans include courtyard, attached garage, private balcony or patio. Stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with pet spa area.
1 of 28
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
2497 Reflections Dr
2497 Reflections Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2500 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous VAULTED home w/ FULL finished basement with total living space more than 2500 sq ft! This NE facing home w/ OPEN concept floor plan offers wonderful sunlight throughout the day! Quiet lot location! Private front load 2
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
628 Declaration Ln
628 Declaration Lane, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1790 sqft
Move into this gorgeous town home- This is a 2 bedroom, Loft, 2.5 bath and a 2 car garage home. Recently painted and carpeted . Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Master Bedroom features a full private bath and walk in closet.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
3007 Langston Circle
3007 Langston Circle, St. Charles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2014 sqft
SUNNY BRIGHT AND AIRY END UNIT LOCATED IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER HARVEST HILLS BACKING TO OPEN GREEN! COVERED FRONT PORCH LEADS INTO AN INVITING FOYER ~ LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH 42" CABINESTS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, TILE FLOOR + ALL APPLIANCES
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
1074 Park Hill Circle
1074 Park Hill Cr, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1213 sqft
2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in 204 School district. Fantastic location! Unit features 2 Story Foyer, Vaulted Ceilings in Master suite and 2nd floor laundry. Hardwood flooring in living room and ceramic in kitchen. Young Elementary close to home.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
2315 Reflections Drive
2315 Reflections Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1256 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 car garage townhome today! This freshly painted home features a stone fireplace, 2nd floor laundry, main bathroom with access to the master bedroom and hall. Freshly clean carpets brand new appliances.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Country Lakes
1 Unit Available
833 Genesee Drive
833 Genesee Drive, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1196 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 833 Genesee Drive in Naperville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
2929 Caldwell Lane
2929 Caldwell Lane, Geneva, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1549 sqft
Pristine, updated end unit townhome in a quiet neighborhood, 1/2 block from park.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Country Lakes
1 Unit Available
2526 Oneida Lane
2526 Oneida Lane, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1412 sqft
THIS CONDO IS TOTALLY NEUTRAL, WITH LIGHT AND BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILGeneva, ILNorth Aurora, ILWarrenville, ILBartlett, ILMontgomery, ILCarol Stream, IL