636 Main Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with front porch and beautiful, private balcony overlooking a large back yard. Washer/dryer in-unit. Garage parking space and/or storage included. Pets welcome. This is a second floor apartment in a 2-unit building. Great location on Main Street and Harrison in Batavia!



Available Aug 1st 2020. $1,350/month rent. $1,350 security deposit required. $40 application fee for background & credit check. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.



I'm happy to answer any questions. If you're interested please include your name, phone number, and target move-in date. Thanks!