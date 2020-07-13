All apartments in Batavia
636 Main Street
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:10 AM

636 Main Street

636 Main St · No Longer Available
Location

636 Main St, Batavia, IL 60510

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with front porch and beautiful, private balcony overlooking a large back yard. Washer/dryer in-unit. Garage parking space and/or storage included. Pets welcome. This is a second floor apartment in a 2-unit building. Great location on Main Street and Harrison in Batavia!

Available Aug 1st 2020. $1,350/month rent. $1,350 security deposit required. $40 application fee for background & credit check. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.

I'm happy to answer any questions. If you're interested please include your name, phone number, and target move-in date. Thanks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 Main Street have any available units?
636 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Batavia, IL.
What amenities does 636 Main Street have?
Some of 636 Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
636 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 636 Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 636 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 636 Main Street offers parking.
Does 636 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 636 Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 Main Street have a pool?
No, 636 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 636 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 636 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 636 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 636 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 636 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 636 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
