Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming 2nd Floor apartment offers one bedroom and one bathroom, living room and eat-in kitchen, and balcony/deck overlooking back yard an enclosed front porch and laundry in the bath with a detached garage. Convenient in-town residential area location.Hardwood floors, central A/C, dishwasher, disposal. No smoking, well behave cats ok. West side of Batavia, close to town, residential area. Exterior lawn care and snow removal is included in rental rate.