657 Thorntree Court

Updated 2 bedroom 2 Bathroom w/ 1 Car garage. Kitchen features all Stainless Steel appliances, Granite counter tops, soft close cabinets and a separate dining area. Living Room features a gas fireplace and leads to a private balcony. Master bedroom has a private bathroom. Home features in unit laundry in a separate room. Updated Vinyl windows will make this home very energy efficient. Private 1 Car garage with room for storage. Association features a pool for your summer time activities. Close to I390, Shopping, Dining & Schools. Renter is responsible for utilities. Non Smoking Home. Credit & Criminal Background Check will be done 650+ credit No Pets