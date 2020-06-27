All apartments in Bartlett
657 Thorntree Court
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:10 AM

657 Thorntree Court

657 Thorntree Court · No Longer Available
Location

657 Thorntree Court, Bartlett, IL 60103

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Updated 2 bedroom 2 Bathroom w/ 1 Car garage. Kitchen features all Stainless Steel appliances, Granite counter tops, soft close cabinets and a separate dining area. Living Room features a gas fireplace and leads to a private balcony. Master bedroom has a private bathroom. Home features in unit laundry in a separate room. Updated Vinyl windows will make this home very energy efficient. Private 1 Car garage with room for storage. Association features a pool for your summer time activities. Close to I390, Shopping, Dining & Schools. Renter is responsible for utilities. Non Smoking Home. Credit & Criminal Background Check will be done 650+ credit No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 657 Thorntree Court have any available units?
657 Thorntree Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bartlett, IL.
What amenities does 657 Thorntree Court have?
Some of 657 Thorntree Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 657 Thorntree Court currently offering any rent specials?
657 Thorntree Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 657 Thorntree Court pet-friendly?
No, 657 Thorntree Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bartlett.
Does 657 Thorntree Court offer parking?
Yes, 657 Thorntree Court offers parking.
Does 657 Thorntree Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 657 Thorntree Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 657 Thorntree Court have a pool?
Yes, 657 Thorntree Court has a pool.
Does 657 Thorntree Court have accessible units?
No, 657 Thorntree Court does not have accessible units.
Does 657 Thorntree Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 657 Thorntree Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 657 Thorntree Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 657 Thorntree Court does not have units with air conditioning.
