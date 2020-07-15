/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:14 PM
72 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Barrington, IL
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
824 East Hillside Avenue
824 East Hillside Avenue, Barrington, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1127 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 824 East Hillside Avenue in Barrington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Barrington
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
100 East Station Street
100 East Station Street, Barrington, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1564 sqft
Upscale Condominium for Rent in Luxury Building with Security Elevator Access.
Results within 5 miles of Barrington
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
53 Units Available
Bourbon Square Apartments
500 E Constitution Dr, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1341 sqft
Prime lakeside location in the suburbs just 30 minutes from the north side of Chicago. Sunny pool deck, sauna, tennis court and hot tub. Apartments have huge closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
133 Units Available
Barrington Lakes
Barrington Lakes Apartments
2200 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1097 sqft
Barrington Lakes Apartments offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Equipped with renovated kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies, find which style works best for you. Barrington Lakes provides a true community environment.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
21 Units Available
North 680
680 E Algonquin Rd, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1283 sqft
Approximately 30 miles from downtown Chicago, these luxury homes boast community extras such as fire pits, BBQ grills, and a heated pool. Pet friendly, with nearby trails for Fido.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
30 Units Available
Deer Park Crossing
21599 W Field Crt, Deer Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1437 sqft
Units with double vanities, handrails, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access. Pet-friendly community just steps away from Brooks Brother, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and a 16-screen Cinemark theater.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Concord Village
210 Rosehall Drive
210 Rosehall Drive, Lake Zurich, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1489 sqft
Fabulous Concord Village UPGRADED 2 bedroom/2 bath townhouse available immediately! Large eat-in modern kitchen, GREAT closet space, lovely balcony with space for chairs & a grill, and NEW in-unit washer & dryer.
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Barrington Lakes
2110 Hassell Rd
2110 Hassell Road, Hoffman Estates, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1080 sqft
Beautiful recently renovated apartment with SS Appliances and Granite Counter-tops in Kitchen and Bathrooms. Hardwood flooring in Living/Dining with Electric Fireplace. Large corner unit close to laundry room.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
356 West Wood Street
356 West Wood Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2100 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 LEVEL ROW HOUSE, RECENTLY Updated,Gleaming HARDWOOD FLOORS, HUGE LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM COMBO WITH FIREPLACE, KITCHEN WITH CHERRY FLOORS, LG EATING AREA, 42 INCH MAPLE CABINETS, GRANITE AND SS APPLIANCES.PANTRY and Balcony access.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
50 North PLUM GROVE Road
50 North Plum Grove Road, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1250 sqft
STUNNING LUXURY CONDO IN GORGEOUS PROVIDENCE BUILDING IN DOWNTOWN PALATINE. GREAT 7TH FLOOR UNIT WITH AWESOME VIEW. RARE 13 FT CEILINGS, HARDWOOD, KITCHEN WITH PROFESSIONAL APPLIANCES SUB ZERO, WOLF, BOSCH & GRANITE IN KITCHEN AND BATHS.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
24 North Hale Street North
24 North Hale Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1280 sqft
Spacious vintage 2 bedroom plus finished basement. If you are looking for space, this is a great place! Hardwood floors through-out, 9' ceilings, crown molding, large windows, front porch located in downtown Palatine.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin
223 West Lynn Drive
223 Lynn Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1050 sqft
2BR 2BA newer condo, convenient location , close to shopping & Metra.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
461 North Cambridge Drive
461 North Cambridge Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Wonderful 2-story townhome in beautiful Cornell Lakes. Spacious townhome has own entrance, garage, 2.5 baths, in -unit washer/dryer, bay window. More pictures to come. Home available 8/1.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
190 West Johnson Street
190 Johnson Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1481 sqft
walking distance to town & train. Espresso Oak Cabinets w/ Island eating area,beautiful granite counter tops, Exotic tiger wood flooring thru out LR, Kit areas. 2 bedrooms 2 baths, heated garage and storage space. Move in fee $300
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
24 West Station Street
24 West Station Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
FABULOUS LOFT CONDO DOWNTOWN PALATINE, WALK TO METRA, RESTAURANTS, BARS & SHOPPING. ENTRY DOOR MARKED 24W, ELEVATOR TO 2ND FLOOR.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
235 North Smith Street
235 North Smith Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1220 sqft
This corner end unit with 2 beds and 2 full baths is a must see!! Won't last long! Located in the highly sought after Metropolitan Building on the corner of Smith and Colfax which is only a block away from the Metra Station and all that Downtown
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
664 East Algonquin Road
664 East Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1588 sqft
Come see one of Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome communities! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Prestwick Place
4823 Turnberry Drive
4823 Turnberry Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2141 sqft
Welcome to this impeccably maintained townhome located in the highly desirable Prestwick Place subdivision. The south-facing 2-story windows allow for TONS of natural light throughout the day to fill the living room, dining room, and kitchen.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
700 East Algonquin Road
700 East Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1130 sqft
Come see one of Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome communities! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg.
Results within 10 miles of Barrington
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 PM
23 Units Available
Central Business District
Hancock Square at Arlington Station
180 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,076
1032 sqft
On major public transportation line, near parks, restaurants and Metropolis Performing Arts Center. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in recently renovated building. Units have in-suite laundry facilities, granite counters and walk-in closets. Pets welcome.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
44 Units Available
TGM Park Meadows
10 N Lincoln Meadows Dr, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1014 sqft
An upscale community with green initiatives and modern design features. Here you'll enjoy a variety of exceptional amenities and attentive service as well as the convenient location with easy access to downtown Chicago. We Are Currently Renovating!
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
17 Units Available
Remington Place Apartments
201 W Remington Cir, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1121 sqft
With 33 acres of living space, this community features a jogging path, heated outdoor pool and sports courts. Unique interior designs include decorative mini blinds, private patio or balcony, and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
13 Units Available
Waterford Place
313 W Happfield Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,562
990 sqft
Newly renovated apartments packed with great features, including hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patios. The peaceful and pet-friendly community is close to schools, parks and a golf course.
