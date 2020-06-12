/
2 bedroom apartments
18 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Alton, IL
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
231 Wisconsin
231 Wisconsin Avenue, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 231 Wisconsin in Alton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2410 Maxey
2410 Maxey Street, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
780 sqft
2-bedroom, 1-bath apartment. Stove, dishwasher and refrigerator provided. Sewer and trash are included. Pets under 30 lbs. negotiable with $300 pet deposit.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2618 Plainview
2618 Plainview Ter, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom home with central air, partially finished basement, porch and fenced in back yard with trash included in rent. Broker owned. QUALIFICATIONS: We charge a $40 application fee for each adult applicant.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3018 College
3018 College Ave, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$575
800 sqft
HELLO DENTAL STUDENTS!!! Nice 2 bedroom apartment across the street from the SIU Dental school. Broker owned. QUALIFICATIONS: We charge a $40 application fee for each adult applicant. This pays for a nationwide background and credit check.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1001 COLLEGE Avenue
1001 College Ave, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment unit near upper Alton. Town Home style apartment, with living room, kitchen, 1/2 bath, & utility room on main floor, 2 bedrooms & full bath on upper level. Refrigerator & stove provided.
Results within 1 mile of Alton
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5310 Godfrey Rd. Apt 10
5310 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
896 sqft
Two Bedroom Condo in Godfrey - Large two bedroom condo in convenient Godfrey location. This condo features large rooms, lots of closet space, eat in kitchen, new carpet and paint throughout. Water, Sewer and Trash is included.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
East Alton
1 Unit Available
420 Church St.
420 Church St, East Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
950 sqft
420 Church St is a single-family home with a fenced in backyard. Home features large bedrooms, large kitchen area, W/D hookups and front & back porches. Appliances are provided for the new resident. Pets are allowed with additional monthly pet rent.
Results within 5 miles of Alton
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
3 Units Available
Metro Apartments at Bethalto
190 Rue Sans Souci, Bethalto, IL
2 Bedrooms
$715
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metro Apartments at Bethalto in Bethalto. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Wood River
4 Units Available
Metro Apartments at Wood River
543 Charles Ave, Wood River, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metro Apartments at Wood River in Wood River. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
East Alton
1 Unit Available
913 5th
913 5th St, East Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$599
1200 sqft
Nice updated 2 bedroom apartment. QUALIFICATIONS: There is a $40 application fee for each adult applicant. This pays for a nationwide credit and background check.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Wood River
1 Unit Available
1334 VIRGINIA
1334 Virginia Ave, Wood River, IL
2 Bedrooms
$575
800 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse for rent near Interstate 255. Newly updated. Trash is included in the monthly rent. Fridge and stove are provided to the tenant. Pets negotiable with pet rent. Washer and dryer hookup on main level.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Wood River
1 Unit Available
656 CHARLES
656 Charles Ave, Wood River, IL
2 Bedrooms
$585
650 sqft
Two-bedroom townhouse 5 minutes from 255 and 2 exits from SIUE. Living room, eat-in kitchen, half bath and washer/dryer hook-up on the main level. Two bedrooms and full bath on the 2nd level. Master bedroom has two larger closets.
Results within 10 miles of Alton
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Spanish Lake
20 Units Available
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
2 Bedrooms
$605
1029 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
14 Units Available
Greenway Chase
629 Greenway Manor Dr, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$944
950 sqft
Enjoy everything you could want and need right at your fingertips when you live at Greenway Chase! Residents enjoy our sparkling pool all summer long, a lighted tennis court, bark park for your furry family members, playground and a new,
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Wedgewood
40 Units Available
Crossing at Northpointe
3144 Sunswept Park Dr, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$739
875 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Crossing at Northpointe staff! Call today to learn how. UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
7 Units Available
Sugar Pines
11011 Sugar Pines Ct, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$845
947 sqft
Conveniently located near Lindenwood University North Country Campus. Each unit offers breakfast bar and pantry, central heating, A/C, fireplace, washer/dryer connections and large kitchen. On-site amenities include business center and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 01:05pm
15 Units Available
Heatherton Estates
6203 Kingsfont Pl, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$840
1088 sqft
Quiet community with a new fitness center, resort-style pool and manicured grounds. Located close to Eagle Springs Golf Course and shops and restaurants. Units have balconies and patios/gourmet kitchens and laundry rooms.
Last updated March 23 at 07:14pm
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1239 Maple Avenue
1239 Maple Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
2 Bedrooms
$744
864 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
