All apartments in Rathdrum
Find more places like 14853 N. Nixon Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rathdrum, ID
/
14853 N. Nixon Loop
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

14853 N. Nixon Loop

14853 North Nixon Loop · (208) 929-5252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

14853 North Nixon Loop, Rathdrum, ID 83858

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14853 N. Nixon Loop · Avail. Jul 1

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
14853 N. Nixon Loop Available 07/01/20 Duplex 3 bed 2.5 bath with 2 car garage - This dupex is located in the growing community of Rathdrum close to restaurants, schools and easy access to Hwy 41.Year old construction. Approximately 1,500 square fee of living space and the only shared walls are between the garages.

The home has tile, carpet and luxury plank flooring throughout the home. Living room has an electric fireplace and large picture windows with lots of light. Kitchen has a breakfast bar, tons of custom cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Dining area with a slider door out to the partially back yard.

Powder room on the main level with extra storage and a 2 car, finished garage with automatic opener.

Upstairs is a large master bedroom with sliding doors onto a small deck, walk in closet and en-suite with granite counter tops and double sinks. 2 additional secondary bedrooms, Hallway bathroom and washer/dryer hook-ups (electric).

Home has a sprinkler system, partially fenced yard and A/C.

Rent is $1,595.00 per month. Tenant pays all utilities separately.

Home is available July 1, 2020.

(1) dog might be ok with owner approval. Age, breed restrictions and a refundable pet deposit required. $30.00 per month pet fee required.

Call Benchmark Property Management at 208-929-5252 for a showing or visit our website at www.benchmarkpm.org for a showing. Drive by and take a look but please do not disturb the current tenant.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4706210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14853 N. Nixon Loop have any available units?
14853 N. Nixon Loop has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14853 N. Nixon Loop have?
Some of 14853 N. Nixon Loop's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14853 N. Nixon Loop currently offering any rent specials?
14853 N. Nixon Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14853 N. Nixon Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 14853 N. Nixon Loop is pet friendly.
Does 14853 N. Nixon Loop offer parking?
Yes, 14853 N. Nixon Loop does offer parking.
Does 14853 N. Nixon Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14853 N. Nixon Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14853 N. Nixon Loop have a pool?
No, 14853 N. Nixon Loop does not have a pool.
Does 14853 N. Nixon Loop have accessible units?
No, 14853 N. Nixon Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 14853 N. Nixon Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 14853 N. Nixon Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14853 N. Nixon Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14853 N. Nixon Loop has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 14853 N. Nixon Loop?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Spokane, WASpokane Valley, WACoeur d'Alene, ID
Post Falls, IDCheney, WALiberty Lake, WA
Airway Heights, WATown and Country, WAHayden, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Gonzaga UniversitySpokane Falls Community College
North Idaho CollegeEastern Washington University
Spokane Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity