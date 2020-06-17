All apartments in Post Falls
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

5707 E Steamboat Bend

5707 East Steamboat Bend · (888) 406-1868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5707 East Steamboat Bend, Post Falls, ID 83854

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5707 E Steamboat Bend · Avail. Aug 5

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1436 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
5707 E Steamboat Bend Available 08/05/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home w/ 2 Car Garage & Private Beach Access - Welcome home! This lovely 3 bed 2 bath home located in the Riverside Harbor Subdivision in Post Falls is awaiting your arrival. Beautiful curb appeal, private beach access are just a few of the fantastic amenities in this great neighborhood. The single-level floor plan offers an open and inviting living room with a natural gas fireplace for those cold winter nights, and large picture windows allowing for plenty of natural light.

The kitchen features ample cabinets and brand new granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, range/oven, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. The dining room off the kitchen has a sliding glass door leading to the back yard.

The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with a double sink vanity. There are two guest bedrooms and another full bathroom. The two-car garage will keep you and your vehicles protected from the elements.

Additional features include forced air natural gas furnace, air conditioning, as well as a gas hot water heater to help keep utility costs low. Both front and backyards are landscaped with a built-in sprinkler system and weekly lawn mowing is included!

The flooring and countertops were upgraded this winter. Luxury vinyl plank flooring was put in throughout and the countertops were replaced with granite.

One small dog will be considered on a case by case basis and upon owner approval.

No smoking.

Application fee: $35
Security Deposit: $2000
Monthly Pet Rent: $35 per pet
Pet Deposit: $400 per pet

Apply online at www.ht-pm.com
Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ooSXsCkhwVA

*Property information deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4129912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5707 E Steamboat Bend have any available units?
5707 E Steamboat Bend has a unit available for $1,790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Post Falls, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Post Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does 5707 E Steamboat Bend have?
Some of 5707 E Steamboat Bend's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5707 E Steamboat Bend currently offering any rent specials?
5707 E Steamboat Bend isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5707 E Steamboat Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 5707 E Steamboat Bend is pet friendly.
Does 5707 E Steamboat Bend offer parking?
Yes, 5707 E Steamboat Bend does offer parking.
Does 5707 E Steamboat Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5707 E Steamboat Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5707 E Steamboat Bend have a pool?
No, 5707 E Steamboat Bend does not have a pool.
Does 5707 E Steamboat Bend have accessible units?
No, 5707 E Steamboat Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 5707 E Steamboat Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5707 E Steamboat Bend has units with dishwashers.
