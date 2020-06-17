Amenities

5707 E Steamboat Bend Available 08/05/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home w/ 2 Car Garage & Private Beach Access - Welcome home! This lovely 3 bed 2 bath home located in the Riverside Harbor Subdivision in Post Falls is awaiting your arrival. Beautiful curb appeal, private beach access are just a few of the fantastic amenities in this great neighborhood. The single-level floor plan offers an open and inviting living room with a natural gas fireplace for those cold winter nights, and large picture windows allowing for plenty of natural light.



The kitchen features ample cabinets and brand new granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, range/oven, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. The dining room off the kitchen has a sliding glass door leading to the back yard.



The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with a double sink vanity. There are two guest bedrooms and another full bathroom. The two-car garage will keep you and your vehicles protected from the elements.



Additional features include forced air natural gas furnace, air conditioning, as well as a gas hot water heater to help keep utility costs low. Both front and backyards are landscaped with a built-in sprinkler system and weekly lawn mowing is included!



The flooring and countertops were upgraded this winter. Luxury vinyl plank flooring was put in throughout and the countertops were replaced with granite.



One small dog will be considered on a case by case basis and upon owner approval.



No smoking.



Application fee: $35

Security Deposit: $2000

Monthly Pet Rent: $35 per pet

Pet Deposit: $400 per pet



Apply online at www.ht-pm.com

Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ooSXsCkhwVA



*Property information deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.*



No Cats Allowed



