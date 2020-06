Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

505 N. Elm Rd. Available 06/22/20 SINGLE FAMILY HOME ON ELM (P#280) - THIS SINGLE LEVEL HOME COMES WITH A BASEMENT COMPLETE WITH A FAMILY ROOM. EASY ACCESS TO I-90 FOR EASY COMMUTES. PERFECT FOR A COUNTRY LIVING FEEL.



** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised**



UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS SIGHT UNSEEN AS WE ARE NOT SHOWING OCCUPIED UNITS AT THIS TIME. VACANT UNITS CAN BE SHOWN BY EMAILING US REQUESTING SHOWING.



No Pets Allowed



