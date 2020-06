Amenities

1811 E. Warm Springs Ave. Available 05/15/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Fieldstone Neighborhood - APPLY NOW! - Welcome home with NuVu Property Management where we strive to create wonderful relationships with our residents and neighbors!



Dont miss out on this gorgeous rancher home complete with all kitchen appliances and a full size washer and dryer for your use. This home is located in the desirable Fieldstone neighborhood in Post Falls, ID and has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom. The kitchen has beautiful granite countertops with stainless steel appliances and looks out over the family room. The family room has a large cathedral ceiling and has a gorgeous view of the mountains. You'll also enjoy a large master suite with walk-in closet, attached 2-car garage and a fully fenced backyard.



*No Pets Allowed.*



Rent does not include water, sewer and garbage.



Please contact NuVu Property Management at (208) 664-6101



No Pets Allowed



