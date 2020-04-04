Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

916 E. Washington Ave. Available 05/12/20 916 Washington~Cozy 2 Bedroom House Blocks From NNU! - Located off 12 Ave and Roosevelt in Nampa with close access to NNU and tons of eateries and services! This cozy home includes 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 904 sq. ft., and a 1 car garage. Living room showcases 3 floor-to-ceiling windows for a plethora of natural lighting. The kitchen boasts ease of use with it's 'U' shape configuration and is conveniently equipped with a fridge, stove, and dishwasher. Both bedrooms host generous floor and closet space with the master bedroom featuring an en suite bathroom. Enjoy privacy in the fully fenced backyard that also has a storage shed, patio, and mature greenery.



No pets allowed please and tenant will be responsible for paying all utilities. The scheduled move in date is 05/12/2020 and the security deposit is $1,000. Since there is a tenant residing in this home until 04/30/2020, an application must be submitted before a viewing is scheduled. Apply online and find more info at http://www.cobblestonepropertymanagement.com/



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter to verify all information*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2155141)