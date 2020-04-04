All apartments in Nampa
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

916 E. Washington Ave.

916 East Washington Avenue · (208) 322-8077
Location

916 East Washington Avenue, Nampa, ID 83686

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 916 E. Washington Ave. · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 904 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
916 E. Washington Ave. Available 05/12/20 916 Washington~Cozy 2 Bedroom House Blocks From NNU! - Located off 12 Ave and Roosevelt in Nampa with close access to NNU and tons of eateries and services! This cozy home includes 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 904 sq. ft., and a 1 car garage. Living room showcases 3 floor-to-ceiling windows for a plethora of natural lighting. The kitchen boasts ease of use with it's 'U' shape configuration and is conveniently equipped with a fridge, stove, and dishwasher. Both bedrooms host generous floor and closet space with the master bedroom featuring an en suite bathroom. Enjoy privacy in the fully fenced backyard that also has a storage shed, patio, and mature greenery.

No pets allowed please and tenant will be responsible for paying all utilities. The scheduled move in date is 05/12/2020 and the security deposit is $1,000. Since there is a tenant residing in this home until 04/30/2020, an application must be submitted before a viewing is scheduled. Apply online and find more info at http://www.cobblestonepropertymanagement.com/

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter to verify all information*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2155141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 E. Washington Ave. have any available units?
916 E. Washington Ave. has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 916 E. Washington Ave. have?
Some of 916 E. Washington Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 E. Washington Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
916 E. Washington Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 E. Washington Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 916 E. Washington Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nampa.
Does 916 E. Washington Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 916 E. Washington Ave. does offer parking.
Does 916 E. Washington Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 E. Washington Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 E. Washington Ave. have a pool?
No, 916 E. Washington Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 916 E. Washington Ave. have accessible units?
No, 916 E. Washington Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 916 E. Washington Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 E. Washington Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 916 E. Washington Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 916 E. Washington Ave. has units with air conditioning.
