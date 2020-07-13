/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
43 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Nampa, ID
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
820 S. Camas St
820 South Camas Street, Nampa, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2190 sqft
820 S. Camas St Available 07/17/20 Spacious Home with RV Parking. 6-9 Month Lease! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home with 2 living spaces and an office/den! On the main level there is the formal living room, dining room and kitchen.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
324 E. Dewey Ave.
324 East Dewey Avenue, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1360 sqft
324 E. Dewey Ave. Available 09/11/20 Excellent Location near NNU! - This recently upgraded home is located across from the NNU Johnson Sports Center and just walking distance to the University.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
423 1st Ave N, 108
423 1st Ave N, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$950
1189 sqft
Lovely, newer townhome in Nampa's Ethridge Townhome complex, just minutes from the freeway. These newer units have a spacious ground floor with half bath, washer/dryer, lots of storage, and a big kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
1224 S Ivy St
1224 Ivy Street, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1453 sqft
3 Bedrooms, 1453 square Feet As you walk through the front door you will notice a large living room with durable vinyl plank flooring. As you tour through the living room area you will enter a large dining space and very modern kitchen.
1 of 27
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
1725 E Sherman Ave
1725 East Sherman Avenue, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1314 sqft
1725 E Sherman Ave Available 04/24/20 Beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath home with a wonderful garden! Located in Nampa, just off E Amity and Powerline Rd.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11849 W. Blueberry
11849 West Blueberry Avenue, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1260 sqft
11849 W. Blueberry Available 08/05/20 CHARMING HOME - This 1,156 square foot townhouse sits on a 6,098 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This property was built in 2001. Carpet and interior paint was updated September 2019.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
500 22nd Ave S
500 22nd Avenue South, Nampa, ID
1 Bedroom
$600
550 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Quiet Loft space 550 sq ft - Property Id: 188614 Walking distance to downtown. Full kitchen, disposal, dishwasher, washer/dryer, no need to leave your apt. Across from park. Ideal for college student.
Results within 5 miles of Nampa
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
5 Units Available
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,080
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1120 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Community includes bike storage, BBQ grills, parking, and pool. Close to Heroes Park. Located just minutes from the weekly Meridian Farmers Market & Bazaar.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11004 W. Rose Lake Street
11004 West Rose Lake Street, Star, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2042 sqft
Star - 4 BR, 2.5 Bath, 2108 sf 2-Story with rustic Maple hardwood floors.Open Great Room with gas fireplace, huge master suite with his and hers walk-in closets, soaker tub, separate shower & dual vanities. Front sprinklers.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2042 W Pine Ave
2042 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1550 sqft
Newer 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome available soon!! Master bedroom is located on the lower level. This home is equipped with walk-in closets, granite countertops, a microwave, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hookups.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Meridian
1838 Heavy Timber Drive
1838 West Heavy Timber Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
$1700.00..... 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath...Upgrades. Row Home. Grey Tones. Loft/Recreation Room upstairs. Clean ready for move in July 25th. No Fence so please no pets. Fridge Included. Washer and dryer Hook ups. This Home Speaks for it’s self.
1 of 33
Last updated June 7 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
11787 W Teratai Ct
11787 W Teratai Ct, Star, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2025 sqft
To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493. Come home to this sparkling brand new home located in Star.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
17869 Sunset Ridge Ave
17869 Sunset Ridge Ave, Canyon County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1451 sqft
Beautiful brand new 3 bed 2 bath home in a quiet Nampa neighborhood. - Welcome home! Roomy brand new home with approx 1455 sq ft with 3 bd 2 bath and a 2 car garage. Beautiful and spacious modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
627 N. Kayden Way
627 North Kayden Way, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1500 sqft
627 N. Kayden Way Available 04/20/20 Newly Remodeled Home in Quiet Neighborhood! - Open concept 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! Kitchen offers kitchen island with breakfast bar, walk in pantry, and kitchen appliances.
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
918 N Center Way
918 North Center Way, Star, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1622 sqft
918 N Center Way Available 07/16/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1622 Sq Foot Home Located in Star with RV Parking! - This property is available next week.
Results within 10 miles of Nampa
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
25 Units Available
Jasper
1018 North Webb Way, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$996
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1219 sqft
A whole-approach to home, Jasper is an oasis at the center of daily life with modern finishes and thoughtful amenities which weave convenience, wellness, comfort and productivity to ease your mind, body and spirit.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
19 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,045
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1301 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
10 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Red Tail Apartments
121 E Victory Rd, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,165
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Red Tail Apartments in Meridian. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,300
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3086 N. Saratov Way
3086 N Saratov Way, Kuna, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1845 sqft
4 Bedroom Home for rent! Brand New! - New Home available to rent! This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with large living room and a 2 car garage. Take a tour today before it’s too late! *Rent includes water, sewer and trash costs.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Meridian
2883 S Jiovanni Place
2883 South Jiovanni Place, Meridian, ID
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2890 sqft
2883 S Jiovanni Place Available 08/10/20 Elegant Home with Office in Strada Bellissima Subdivision! - Wonderful 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home with an office! Walking into this gorgeous home with an office off the front door with french doors.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Meridian
1116 E Grand Canyon St
1116 East Grand Canyon Street, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
3173 sqft
3200 Square Feet located in Havasu Creek! 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a 3 car garage available by June 25th. Fully fenced back yard with sprinkler system. This home has three living spaces - two downstairs and one upstairs.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Meridian
6818 South Catfish Creek Avenue
6818 S Catfish Creek Ave, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2010 sqft
To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493. Come home to this sparkling brand new home located in Meridian with easy freeway access.