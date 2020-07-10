/
apartments with washer dryer
23 Apartments for rent in Nampa, ID with washer-dryer
820 S. Camas St
820 South Camas Street, Nampa, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2190 sqft
820 S. Camas St Available 07/17/20 Spacious Home with RV Parking. 6-9 Month Lease! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home with 2 living spaces and an office/den! On the main level there is the formal living room, dining room and kitchen.
324 E. Dewey Ave.
324 East Dewey Avenue, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1360 sqft
324 E. Dewey Ave. Available 09/11/20 Excellent Location near NNU! - This recently upgraded home is located across from the NNU Johnson Sports Center and just walking distance to the University.
423 1st Ave N, 108
423 1st Ave N, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$950
1189 sqft
Lovely, newer townhome in Nampa's Ethridge Townhome complex, just minutes from the freeway. These newer units have a spacious ground floor with half bath, washer/dryer, lots of storage, and a big kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space.
224 1st Street North
224 1st Street South, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
890 sqft
Just minutes from the Freeway, shopping, grocery store, restaurants and so much more! This cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bath unit includes the washer/dryer.
2146 Lexi's
2146 Lexi's Lane, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
930 sqft
Don't miss out in the sweet and cozy townhome in subdivision with well maintained grounds, large grassy areas, and assigned carports. Exterior paint was just finished 6-28-2020.
821 Chicago Street
821 Chicago Street, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1229 sqft
Lovely 3 bed, 2 bath duplex in a great Nampa location. Large pantry, laundry room with washer/dryer included, two-car garage, and separate lawn area. New carpeting throughout unit! Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawncare.
Results within 1 mile of Nampa
15979 Lake Ave.
15979 Lake Avenue, Canyon County, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House off HWY 55 - Very cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home on the corner of Lake and HWY 55. New floors and paint through out the home. Requires a 24 month lease. (No exceptions) Tenants responsible for all utilities. Electric Only.
Results within 5 miles of Nampa
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,019
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1120 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Community includes bike storage, BBQ grills, parking, and pool. Close to Heroes Park. Located just minutes from the weekly Meridian Farmers Market & Bazaar.
4036 W. Niemann St
4036 West Niemann Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1523 sqft
Don't miss out on this spacious sun-filled home with high ceilings and big windows.
4924 Sir James
4924 Sir James Avenue, Caldwell, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
960 sqft
Nice Townhome Styled Duplex - This two story town home duplex is a great place to call home ~ features vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, galley style kitchen with dishwasher, slider to outdoor patio, combination half bath and laundry room includes
Results within 10 miles of Nampa
Jasper
1018 North Webb Way, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$996
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1219 sqft
A whole-approach to home, Jasper is an oasis at the center of daily life with modern finishes and thoughtful amenities which weave convenience, wellness, comfort and productivity to ease your mind, body and spirit.
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,045
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Southwest Meridian
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,083
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1301 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.
Southwest Meridian
Red Tail Apartments
121 E Victory Rd, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,165
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Red Tail Apartments in Meridian. View photos, descriptions and more!
Southwest Meridian
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,300
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
5878 W Hamm Ln
5878 West Hamm Lane, Eagle, ID
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5878 W Hamm Ln - This brand new home is located in Eagle just off of Linder and Floating Feather. This gorgeous home backs up to the 3 hole golf course and the playground area. There are walking paths throughout the subdivision and a community pool.
3292 N Chatterton Way
3292 North Chatterton Way, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1484 sqft
3292 N Chatterton Way Available 08/06/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in West Boise W/Fully Fenced Yard Close to The Village - **FANTASTIC BOISE LOCATION** Charming, well cared for single level home in a desirable West Boise neighborhood, Heather Meadows
4297 West Stone House Street
4297 W Stone House St, Ada County, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
LOCATED NEAR EAGLE HIGH AND MIDDLE SCHOOLS. SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH FIREPLACE. ATTRACTIVE MASTERBATH WITH CORNER TUB AND LARGE SEPARATE TILED SHOWER. 3 CAR GARAGE. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
Old Town Meridian
1027 W. Pine Ave
1027 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio. This unit will have new flooring and paint throughout the unit.
Old Town Meridian
1049 W. Pine Ave
1049 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1162 sqft
This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio.
Old Town Meridian
1041 W. Pine Ave
1041 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1162 sqft
This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio.
1075 N Creekwater Way
1075 N Creekwater Way, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2616 sqft
LUXURY SINGLE LEVEL EAGLE HOME BLENDS STYLE AND FUNCTION - This stunning custom built single level residence exudes quality and detailed craftsmanship with impeccable modern style for the most distinguishing renter! Upgrades include elevated
Northeast Meridian
346 E. Producer Dr.
346 East Producer Drive, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2538 sqft
PAY NO RENT FOR DECEMBER! MOVE IN TODAY! - You'll love this spacious home with inviting and open living areas throughout, just perfect for entertaining.