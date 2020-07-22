Apartment List
ID
/
canyon county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:55 PM

83 Apartments for rent in Canyon County, ID

Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
2028 Stone Fly Place
2028 W Stonefly Pl, Nampa, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1600 sqft
Great plan w/master up and 3 bedrooms or den/office located on the main level. Kitchen features raised panel oak cabinets w/crown molding, smooth top stove, microwave and large pantry.

Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
11733 W Rainer St
11733 West Rainier Avenue, Nampa, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2278 sqft
Great construction on this highly energy efficient home. This spacious two story home includes 4 bedrooms (all with walk in closets), a possible 5th bedroom or office downstairs.

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
7598 East Declaration Drive
7598 E Declaration Dr, Canyon County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2007 sqft
Newly Constructed House For Rent with High End Finishes_Pet Friendly - Available Now!! Exciting 3 possible 4th bedroom or office space. 2 bathrooms with an extended 2 car garage. This 2,007 sqft. open floor plan is truly made for entertaining.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
16360 Rainbow Dr.
16360 Rainbow Drive, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1380 sqft
Rental Home - Property Id: 321230 Move In Ready! Fresh updates on interior and exterior. No neighbors behind and a spacious green space and playground just down the street. Close to freeway, schools and shopping.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
500 22nd Ave S
500 22nd Avenue South, Nampa, ID
1 Bedroom
$600
550 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Quiet Loft space 550 sq ft - Property Id: 188614 Walking distance to downtown. Full kitchen, disposal, dishwasher, washer/dryer, no need to leave your apt. Across from park. Ideal for college student.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2445 E. Nutmeg Ln.
2445 East Nutmeg Lane, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1256 sqft
Lovely Home on Quiet Street - This lovely home is located on a quiet Cul de Sac, but close in to services and shopping. 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths with vaulted ceiling in the living room. Everything feels open and spacious. Tons of storage.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
15979 Lake Ave.
15979 Lake Avenue, Canyon County, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House off HWY 55 - Very cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home on the corner of Lake and HWY 55. New floors and paint through out the home. Requires a 24 month lease. (No exceptions) Tenants responsible for all utilities. Electric Only.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
820 S. Camas St
820 South Camas Street, Nampa, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2190 sqft
Spacious Home with RV Parking. 6-9 Month Lease! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home with 2 living spaces and an office/den! On the main level there is the formal living room, dining room and kitchen.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11696 Walden St
11696 Walden St, Caldwell, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1522 sqft
11696 Walden St Available 08/19/20 11696 Walden~Brand NEW 2019 Caldwell Home! Must See! - Freshly built in 2019, this gorgeous Caldwell home is located off Highway 26/20 and Middleton roads and tucked back in a well cared for neighborhood! This

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
305 Palace Way
305 Palace Way, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1394 sqft
305 Palace Way Available 07/25/20 Cute Nampa home - Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Newer carpet, fully fenced, large master, split bedroom, Close to shopping and freeway. No Cats Allowed (RLNE4790819)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
17590 Chouteau Ave
17590 North Chouteau Avenue, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1413 sqft
Super Home In Astoria Park - Super 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1413sf home in Astoria Park. Large living room with sliding glass doors to the backyard, kitchen includes oven/range, d/w and walk-in pantry, fully fenced yard and 2 car garage. NO pets.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1712 W Cherry Ct
1712 Cherry Court, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1216 sqft
1712 W Cherry Ct Available 08/20/20 1712 Cherry~Cul-De-Sac Home w/ No Rear Neighbors, Close to Caldwell Blvd! - Located off Orchard Ave and Midland Blvd, this charming home is conveniently close to freeway access and all the services Caldwell Blvd

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
17796 Monarch Way
17796 Monarch Way, Caldwell, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1834 sqft
17796 Monarch Way Available 08/27/20 17796 Monarch~Exceedingly Spacious 1,834 Sq. Ft.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
223 Maple St Unit A
223 Maple St, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$975
846 sqft
This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home is conveniently located in the heart of Nampa close to shopping entertainment and NNU. Large picture windows welcome natural lighting and gives the home an open feel.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
252 Hudson Ave
252 Hudson Avenue, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1173 sqft
This is going to be a great opportunity for a family to move into this brand new home with lots of space outside. The inside has that up to date feel with its design. Plenty of off street parking, including a double carport with attached storage.

Last updated July 23 at 05:30 AM
1 Unit Available
427 1st Ave N, 105
427 1st Ave N, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$950
1189 sqft
Lovely, newer townhome in Nampa's Ethridge Townhome complex, just minutes from the freeway. These newer units have a spacious ground floor with half bath, washer/dryer, lots of storage, and a big kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space.

Last updated July 23 at 05:30 AM
1 Unit Available
821 Chicago Street
821 Chicago Street, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1229 sqft
Lovely 3 bed, 2 bath duplex in a great Nampa location. Large pantry, laundry room with washer/dryer included, two-car garage, and separate lawn area. New carpeting throughout unit! Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawncare.

Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
1307 Holly St
1307 Holly Street, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, Single Level, Garage 2 Parking Spots, Big Backyard Fenced, Patio off Master, Vaulted Ceilings THIS HOME DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS Please email leads+4323@tenantturnermail.com for Showing Information.

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
4901 South Florida Avenue
4901 South Florida Avenue, Canyon County, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Caldwell. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water.

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
915 E Washington Ave
915 East Washington Avenue, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$950
940 sqft
Newly Remodeled Walking Distance to NNU w/ Washer & Dryer Included! - Located in a neat neighborhood mere walking distance to NNU and a mile away from shopping, restaurants, and services. This cozy home includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 940 sq. ft.

Last updated July 23 at 05:30 AM
1 Unit Available
4891 Golden Spur Drive
4891 Golden Spur Drive, Canyon County, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,925
4840 sqft
***Pictures coming soon ***** Almost 5,000 square feet of house providing more than enough room for everyone. Located in the Silver Spur Ranch Subdivision right off of the Garriety Exit in Nampa.

Last updated July 23 at 05:30 AM
1 Unit Available
321 E. Idaho St. #07
321 E Idaho St, Middleton, ID
2 Bedrooms
$13,500
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**FOR SALE" Move In Ready - Single Wide Mobile Home** $13500.00 / 2BR- 1bath 1972 12x50 Mobile Home for Sale (Middleton, ID) Located in quiet park, close to town.

Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
620 10th Ave South
620 10th Avenue South, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1350 sqft
Come see this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex located off of 10th Ave S in Nampa. This West facing unit gets plenty of natural sunlight throughout the nice open floor plan and 2 covered parking spaces just off the alleyway.

Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
224 1st Street North
224 1st Street South, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
890 sqft
Just minutes from the Freeway, shopping, grocery store, restaurants and so much more! This cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bath unit includes the washer/dryer.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Canyon County?
Apartment Rentals in Canyon County start at $600/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Canyon County?
Some of the colleges located in the Canyon County area include Boise State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Canyon County have apartments for rent?
Boise, Meridian, Caldwell, Eagle, and Garden City have apartments for rent.

