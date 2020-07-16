/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:01 AM
12 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Nampa, ID
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
819 7th Ave S
819 7th Avenue South, Nampa, ID
1 Bedroom
$825
784 sqft
Adorable Update Home in Nampa! - The living room offers great natural light, faux fireplace with custom built ins, ceiling fan and new flooring. The kitchen is nicely sized and offers stove/oven, refrigerator, there is no dishwasher.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
500 22nd Ave S
500 22nd Avenue South, Nampa, ID
1 Bedroom
$600
550 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Quiet Loft space 550 sq ft - Property Id: 188614 Walking distance to downtown. Full kitchen, disposal, dishwasher, washer/dryer, no need to leave your apt. Across from park. Ideal for college student.
Results within 5 miles of Nampa
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
55 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Indigo
1871 South Spanish Fork Way, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,092
699 sqft
At Indigo, we believe the best things in life are meant to be shared. That’s why we think you’ll feel right at home here. Whether alone or with friends, in your apartment or out, we’ve got the charming places and wide-open spaces you’re looking for.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
5 Units Available
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,245
730 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Community includes bike storage, BBQ grills, parking, and pool. Close to Heroes Park. Located just minutes from the weekly Meridian Farmers Market & Bazaar.
Results within 10 miles of Nampa
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
25 Units Available
Jasper
1018 North Webb Way, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$996
697 sqft
A whole-approach to home, Jasper is an oasis at the center of daily life with modern finishes and thoughtful amenities which weave convenience, wellness, comfort and productivity to ease your mind, body and spirit.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
20 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,080
560 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 16 at 12:13 AM
11 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Red Tail Apartments
121 E Victory Rd, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,165
890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Red Tail Apartments in Meridian. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
9 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,300
925 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6244 N Channing Lane
6244 North Channing Way, Ada County, ID
1 Bedroom
$3,200
1100 sqft
Welcome to Cadence Independent Living. This one bed floor plan is the perfect way to downsize, while keeping all your favorite features of a home. You will find Bosch and Kohler throughout- a Brighton Standard.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6206 N Channing Lane
6206 North Channing Way, Ada County, ID
1 Bedroom
$3,200
1100 sqft
Welcome to Cadence Independent Living. This one bed floor plan is the perfect way to downsize, while keeping all your favorite features of a home. You will find Bosch and Kohler throughout- a Brighton Standard.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6214 N Channing Lane
6214 North Channing Way, Ada County, ID
1 Bedroom
$3,200
1100 sqft
Welcome to Cadence Independent Living. This one bed floor plan is the perfect way to downsize, while keeping all your favorite features of a home. You will find Bosch and Kohler throughout- a Brighton Standard.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6189 N Channing Lane
6189 North Channing Way, Ada County, ID
1 Bedroom
$3,115
1132 sqft
Welcome to Cadence Independent Living. This one bed floor plan is the perfect way to downsize, while keeping all your favorite features of a home. You will find Bosch appliances and Kohler throughout.