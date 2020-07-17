All apartments in Nampa
819 7th Ave S.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

819 7th Ave S

819 7th Avenue South · (208) 884-5249
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

819 7th Avenue South, Nampa, ID 83651

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 819 7th Ave S · Avail. now

$825

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Adorable Update Home in Nampa! - The living room offers great natural light, faux fireplace with custom built ins, ceiling fan and new flooring. The kitchen is nicely sized and offers stove/oven, refrigerator, there is no dishwasher. The bathroom has been updated with new shower, tile flooring, and new paint! The basement is great for storage and offers the washer/dryer hook ups. The fully fenced backyard is large and offers a covered back patio. There is no garage but there is a carport included. Window unit A/C are included.

We kindly ask that you respect the current tenants, and not go to the home without prior approval. Please call our office to inquire about tours.

Review our detailed rental criteria, security deposit policy, and pet policy (if applicable) on our website under the "Apply Now" button at www.CornerstoneIdaho.com.

For more information and/or additional questions please contact our Leasing Consultant Linnea at linnea@cornerstoneidaho.com

**PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BY CORNERSTONE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT**

(RLNE5899493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 819 7th Ave S have any available units?
819 7th Ave S has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 819 7th Ave S have?
Some of 819 7th Ave S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 7th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
819 7th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 7th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 819 7th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nampa.
Does 819 7th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 819 7th Ave S offers parking.
Does 819 7th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 7th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 7th Ave S have a pool?
No, 819 7th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 819 7th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 819 7th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 819 7th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 7th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 819 7th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 819 7th Ave S has units with air conditioning.

