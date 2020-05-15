2146 Lexi's

Amenities

Don't miss out in the sweet and cozy townhome in subdivision with well maintained grounds, large grassy areas, and assigned carports.



With an open floor plan, the living room, dining area and kitchen are combined for a feeling of spaciousness and with plenty of natural sunlight. The master bedroom is upstairs with a nice walk in closet and its own bathroom. This unit also has a stackable washer and dryer.



This sweet unit will not last very long, call Aloha Property Management today to schedule your showing #208-314-8713.



**No Pets**Water, Sewer, Trash are included**One covered parking spot**Renters liability insurance required**Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account**



