2146 Lexi's
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:51 PM

2146 Lexi's

2146 Lexi's Lane · (208) 314-8713
Location

2146 Lexi's Lane, Nampa, ID 83686

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit #102 · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 930 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
carport
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
Don't miss out in the sweet and cozy townhome in subdivision with well maintained grounds, large grassy areas, and assigned carports.

With an open floor plan, the living room, dining area and kitchen are combined for a feeling of spaciousness and with plenty of natural sunlight. The master bedroom is upstairs with a nice walk in closet and its own bathroom. This unit also has a stackable washer and dryer.

This sweet unit will not last very long, call Aloha Property Management today to schedule your showing #208-314-8713.

**No Pets**Water, Sewer, Trash are included**One covered parking spot**Renters liability insurance required**Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account**

Amenities: 2 Bed, 2 Bath, AC, Living Room, Gas Heat, Refrigerator, Walk-in Closets, Storage Room, Dining Area, Dishwasher, 1 Car Covered, electric stove, Nampa, RENTERS INSURANCE IS A MUST, Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2146 Lexi's have any available units?
2146 Lexi's has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2146 Lexi's have?
Some of 2146 Lexi's's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2146 Lexi's currently offering any rent specials?
2146 Lexi's isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2146 Lexi's pet-friendly?
No, 2146 Lexi's is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nampa.
Does 2146 Lexi's offer parking?
Yes, 2146 Lexi's does offer parking.
Does 2146 Lexi's have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2146 Lexi's offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2146 Lexi's have a pool?
No, 2146 Lexi's does not have a pool.
Does 2146 Lexi's have accessible units?
No, 2146 Lexi's does not have accessible units.
Does 2146 Lexi's have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2146 Lexi's has units with dishwashers.
Does 2146 Lexi's have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2146 Lexi's has units with air conditioning.
