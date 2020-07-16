All apartments in Meridian
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

835 N. Gray Cloud

835 North Gray Cloud Way · (208) 322-8077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

835 North Gray Cloud Way, Meridian, ID 83642

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 835 N. Gray Cloud · Avail. Aug 13

$1,650

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1930 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
835 N. Gray Cloud Available 08/13/20 835 Gray Cloud~3 Car Garage, Whopping Square Footage, Easy Freeway Access! - *UPDATED PICS COMING SOON*

Located off Pine and Ten Mile roads in a well-kept cul-de-sac close to quick freeway access! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a whopping 1,930 square feet, and a 3 car garage! This two-story home has an excellent floor plan which includes the master bedroom on the bottom floor along with a sizeable living room and spacious kitchen with all appliances! Master bedroom includes a roomy walk-in closet and private bathroom. The upstairs houses the other three bedrooms as well as a spacious recreational loft area! Enjoy extra counter space in both full bathrooms and a backyard fit for fun! Located in the Lyndhurst Grove Subdivision.

Owner must approve all pets. Only one animal will be considered for this home with an additional pet deposit. Scheduled move in date is 8/13/2020 and the security deposit is $2,000. Tenant is responsible to pay for all utilities. Since there is a tenant residing in this home until 7/31/2020, Cobblestone requires an application before scheduling a viewing. You may also wait until the tenant vacates to view the home without submitting an application. Apply online and find out more information at http://www.cobblestonepropertymanagement.com/

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information*

(RLNE2207135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 N. Gray Cloud have any available units?
835 N. Gray Cloud has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 835 N. Gray Cloud currently offering any rent specials?
835 N. Gray Cloud is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 N. Gray Cloud pet-friendly?
No, 835 N. Gray Cloud is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meridian.
Does 835 N. Gray Cloud offer parking?
Yes, 835 N. Gray Cloud offers parking.
Does 835 N. Gray Cloud have units with washers and dryers?
No, 835 N. Gray Cloud does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 N. Gray Cloud have a pool?
No, 835 N. Gray Cloud does not have a pool.
Does 835 N. Gray Cloud have accessible units?
No, 835 N. Gray Cloud does not have accessible units.
Does 835 N. Gray Cloud have units with dishwashers?
No, 835 N. Gray Cloud does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 835 N. Gray Cloud have units with air conditioning?
No, 835 N. Gray Cloud does not have units with air conditioning.
