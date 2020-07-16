Amenities

835 N. Gray Cloud Available 08/13/20



Located off Pine and Ten Mile roads in a well-kept cul-de-sac close to quick freeway access! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a whopping 1,930 square feet, and a 3 car garage! This two-story home has an excellent floor plan which includes the master bedroom on the bottom floor along with a sizeable living room and spacious kitchen with all appliances! Master bedroom includes a roomy walk-in closet and private bathroom. The upstairs houses the other three bedrooms as well as a spacious recreational loft area! Enjoy extra counter space in both full bathrooms and a backyard fit for fun! Located in the Lyndhurst Grove Subdivision.



Owner must approve all pets. Only one animal will be considered for this home with an additional pet deposit. Scheduled move in date is 8/13/2020 and the security deposit is $2,000. Tenant is responsible to pay for all utilities. Since there is a tenant residing in this home until 7/31/2020, Cobblestone requires an application before scheduling a viewing. You may also wait until the tenant vacates to view the home without submitting an application. Apply online and find out more information at http://www.cobblestonepropertymanagement.com/



