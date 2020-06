Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available 07/15/20 Lovely rental for busy professional - Property Id: 119720



The Bannock 1478 boasts a fantastic open living room and kitchen area. As you make your way to the top of the stairs you are greeted by a spacious loft that helps create a split bedroom feel on the second level. 2-Car garage, corner lot w/ low yard maintenance make this a wonderful home for the busy professional.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119720

Property Id 119720



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5833429)