All apartments in Meridian
Find more places like 754 Scotney.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meridian, ID
/
754 Scotney
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

754 Scotney

754 N Scotney Ave · (208) 884-5249
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Meridian
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

754 N Scotney Ave, Meridian, ID 83646

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 754 Scotney · Avail. Aug 17

$1,875

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1845 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
754 Scotney Available 08/17/20 Pet Friendly Open Floor Plan! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Meridian! The home flows nicely into the open living room, dinning room and kitchen. Kitchen has dark cabinets, granite countertops, island with storage, and walk in pantry. The master bedroom is spacious with the walk in closet, on-suite bathroom with dual vanities and custom built shelving. Utility room is large with custom shelving and storage.

We kindly ask that you respect the current tenants, and not go to the home without prior approval. Please call our office to inquire about tours.

Review our detailed rental criteria, security deposit policy, and pet policy (if applicable) on our website under the "Apply Now" button at www.CornerstoneIdaho.com.

For more information and/or additional questions please contact our Leasing Consultant Linnea at linnea@cornerstoneidaho.com

**PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BY CORNERSTONE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT**

(RLNE4502921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 754 Scotney have any available units?
754 Scotney has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 754 Scotney currently offering any rent specials?
754 Scotney is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 754 Scotney pet-friendly?
No, 754 Scotney is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meridian.
Does 754 Scotney offer parking?
No, 754 Scotney does not offer parking.
Does 754 Scotney have units with washers and dryers?
No, 754 Scotney does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 754 Scotney have a pool?
No, 754 Scotney does not have a pool.
Does 754 Scotney have accessible units?
No, 754 Scotney does not have accessible units.
Does 754 Scotney have units with dishwashers?
No, 754 Scotney does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 754 Scotney have units with air conditioning?
No, 754 Scotney does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 754 Scotney?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Indigo
1871 South Spanish Fork Way
Meridian, ID 83642
Red Tail Apartments
121 E Victory Rd
Meridian, ID 83642
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street
Meridian, ID 83642
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane
Meridian, ID 83646
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln
Meridian, ID 83642
Jasper
1018 North Webb Way
Meridian, ID 83642

Similar Pages

Meridian 1 BedroomsMeridian 2 Bedrooms
Meridian Apartments with BalconiesMeridian Apartments with Parking
Meridian Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boise, IDCaldwell, IDEagle, ID
Garden City, IDStar, ID
Nampa, IDMountain Home, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest Meridian

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity