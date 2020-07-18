Amenities

754 Scotney Available 08/17/20 Pet Friendly Open Floor Plan! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Meridian! The home flows nicely into the open living room, dinning room and kitchen. Kitchen has dark cabinets, granite countertops, island with storage, and walk in pantry. The master bedroom is spacious with the walk in closet, on-suite bathroom with dual vanities and custom built shelving. Utility room is large with custom shelving and storage.



We kindly ask that you respect the current tenants, and not go to the home without prior approval. Please call our office to inquire about tours.



For more information and/or additional questions please contact our Leasing Consultant Linnea at linnea@cornerstoneidaho.com



