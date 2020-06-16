Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3769 Frandon~Meridian Charmer with 2,200 Sq. Ft., 3 Car Garage, & Huge Backyard! - Massive Meridian Home located in the Cedar Springs Subdivision off Meridian and Usticks roads, walking distance to Settlers Park and just minutes to The Village! Stunning and spacious, this home includes 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,204 sq. ft., and a desirable 3 car garage. The ground floor hosts the kitchen, living room, family room, and a half bath. Upstairs houses all bedrooms along with the laundry room and two full bathrooms.



The kitchen is a chef's dream with its expansive counter top space and convenience of appliances. The master suite features a roomy walk in closet and en suite bathroom that showcases a dual-sink vanity, soaking bathtub, and a walk in shower. The three remaining bedrooms boast generous closet and floor space as well. The fully fenced backyard is perfect for outdoor gatherings with its stylishly curved patio and sizable lawn space.



PLEASE NOTE: Rent will be $1,550.00 until 4/30/2020. Beginning 05/01/2020 rent will increase to $1,695.00 per month throughout the remainder of the lease term.



No pets allowed please and tenant will be responsible for paying all utilities. The scheduled move in date is 03/20/2020 and the security deposit is $2,000. Since there is a tenant residing in this home until 03/09/2020, an application must be submitted before a viewing is scheduled. Apply online and find more info at http://www.cobblestonepropertymanagement.com/



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter to verify all information*



