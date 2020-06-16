All apartments in Meridian
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

3769 Frandon

3769 N Frandon Ave · (208) 322-8077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3769 N Frandon Ave, Meridian, ID 83646

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3769 Frandon · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2204 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3769 Frandon~Meridian Charmer with 2,200 Sq. Ft., 3 Car Garage, & Huge Backyard! - Massive Meridian Home located in the Cedar Springs Subdivision off Meridian and Usticks roads, walking distance to Settlers Park and just minutes to The Village! Stunning and spacious, this home includes 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,204 sq. ft., and a desirable 3 car garage. The ground floor hosts the kitchen, living room, family room, and a half bath. Upstairs houses all bedrooms along with the laundry room and two full bathrooms.

The kitchen is a chef's dream with its expansive counter top space and convenience of appliances. The master suite features a roomy walk in closet and en suite bathroom that showcases a dual-sink vanity, soaking bathtub, and a walk in shower. The three remaining bedrooms boast generous closet and floor space as well. The fully fenced backyard is perfect for outdoor gatherings with its stylishly curved patio and sizable lawn space.

PLEASE NOTE: Rent will be $1,550.00 until 4/30/2020. Beginning 05/01/2020 rent will increase to $1,695.00 per month throughout the remainder of the lease term.

No pets allowed please and tenant will be responsible for paying all utilities. The scheduled move in date is 03/20/2020 and the security deposit is $2,000. Since there is a tenant residing in this home until 03/09/2020, an application must be submitted before a viewing is scheduled. Apply online and find more info at http://www.cobblestonepropertymanagement.com/

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter to verify all information*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2417460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3769 Frandon have any available units?
3769 Frandon has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3769 Frandon have?
Some of 3769 Frandon's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3769 Frandon currently offering any rent specials?
3769 Frandon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3769 Frandon pet-friendly?
No, 3769 Frandon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meridian.
Does 3769 Frandon offer parking?
Yes, 3769 Frandon does offer parking.
Does 3769 Frandon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3769 Frandon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3769 Frandon have a pool?
No, 3769 Frandon does not have a pool.
Does 3769 Frandon have accessible units?
No, 3769 Frandon does not have accessible units.
Does 3769 Frandon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3769 Frandon has units with dishwashers.
Does 3769 Frandon have units with air conditioning?
No, 3769 Frandon does not have units with air conditioning.
